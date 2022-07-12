INDEPENDENCE – Darrel Bumsted, 73, of Independence, Iowa died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, with Rev. Elissa Dodge officiating. Visitation was held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Darrel was born on July 7, 1949, the son of Edward and Dorothy M. (Leohr) Bumsted. He was a 1967 graduate of the Jefferson High School in Independence, and went on to receive a bachelor’s of science degree in Agriculture in 1971 from Iowa State University. Darrel returned to Independence and started working for Lester Construction Company. He traveled throughout Iowa to build schools, hospitals, and many other buildings for many years. On June 12, 1976, Darrel married Darlene Beasley in Alton, Ill. They made their home in Independence where they raised their four children together. Darrel had worked for Larson Construction in Independence for approximately 30 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Bumsted, Independence; his children: Candace Kremer, Urbana, Chad (Maria) Bumsted, Witchita, Kan., Charissa (Eric) Strickell, Winthrop, and Christopher (Abbey) Bumsted, Dunkerton; nine grandchildren; and a brother, Myron Bumsted, Macks Creek, Mo.
Darrel is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy Bumsted; and two infants lost in miscarriage.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.