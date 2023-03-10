INDEPENDENCE – The Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center is observing 25 years of service in Independence, Buchanan County, and surrounding counties. On February 10, 1998, the day center opened it’s doors under the name of ‘Malone Creek Elderly Haven’. The Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center’s mission is: to provide support, direct care, and activities for adults living with disabilities, the elderly, and those living with dementia. The need for having a community based adult day program was a vision of founders Darrell and Bonita Davis.
An adult day program is designed to meet the needs of adult individuals with disabilities and the elderly who live in the community; while helping individuals maintain their independence. The Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center is an alternative to moving to a higher level of care. A higher level of care includes nursing care centers or an assisted living community.
The Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center provides the following services: planned activities led by staff; meeting each participants’ individual needs, interests, and abilities. Daily exercise and life skills classes are offered; and, opportunities for positive peer interaction. Also, medication administration and reminders, assistance with activities of daily living (eating, ambulation, personal cares), practiced daily living skills, information and referral. A registered nurse is on staff for medical supervision and health monitoring/assessments.
The benefits to individuals, families, and care givers include: a cost-effective alternative to nursing care or assisted living, a comfortable environment, respite services, healthy snacks, medication management, peer/friendship opportunities, caring and supportive staff.
The Darrell E. Davis Adult Day Center is accepting individuals to participate in the program. For more information, or to schedule a tour, contact the day center by calling 319-334-2401, by visiting: 204 2nd Street SW, Independence. Or, e-mail Executive Director, Jaci Weber at jweber@adaycenter.org , or Program Coordinator, Lori Lyness at llyness@adaycenter.org