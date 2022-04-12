INDEPENDENCE – David G. Christian, 71 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died at his home on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Deacon Tim Post officiating. Burial was in Littleton Cemetery in Littleton, Iowa. Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at the White Funeral Home.
Mr. Christian was born on September 11, 1950, in Waterloo, the son of Guy Vernor and Leola May (Craft) Christian. He attended school in Brandon, and then graduated from high school in LaPorte City with the Class of 1969. In 1971 he graduated from Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo, with an AA in animal science. He farmed in Buchanan County, Iowa, and then worked at Walmart in Independence until retiring in 2007. On August 11, 1979, he and the former Karen Kay Hamblin were married at the Presbyterian Church in Littleton. She preceded him in death in 2018. He was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Jesup and was formerly a member of the Brandon Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr. Christian is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Taylor) Simmons of Independence; a grandson; and two sisters: Evelyn Fischer of LaVista, Neb., and Elaine (Jim) Ryan of LaPorte City.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Colleen Lewis.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.