INDEPENDENCE — David R. Baum, 86 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home.
David was born on February 5, 1936, in Independence, the son of Ronald Isaac and Elsie Delia (ByVank) Baum. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1955. Following his graduation, he served in the U. S. Army. On June 16, 1961, he and the former Barbara Kay Gerberding were married in Washburn, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2011. For 32 years before his retirement in 1998, he worked in the heat treatment division of the John Deere Company in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a member of the U.A. W. Local #838.