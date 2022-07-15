David W. Hilton, 67, of Independence, IA formally of Winthrop, IA died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.
David was born on October 3, 1954, in Independence, IA the son of Buryl D. and Elizabeth K. (Moroney) Hilton. He was raised in Winthrop, IA, and was a 1972 graduate of East Buchanan High School. He went on to study Police Science at Upper Iowa University and Hawkeye Community College. After college, he returned to Winthrop and worked as a security guard at Corn Blossoms in Independence, IA for many years., and later for UAP/Nutrien in Winthrop, IA.
David enjoyed spending time on time cruising the highways on his motorcycles. He loved to watch his Iowa Hawkeyes and his westerns.
He is survived by his sister, LuAnn (Doug) Reck, Winthrop, IA, his nephews, Ben (Amy) Reck, Randy (Nicole) Reck, Nathan (Katie) Reck, and his great nieces and nephews, Hunter Schulte, Riley Reck, Owen Reck, Gavin Reck, Piper Reck, Paisley Reck, and Bode Reck.
David is preceded in death by his parents Buryl and Elizabeth Hilton and a brother and sister in infancy.
The family would like to thank Cedar Valley Hospice and the staff at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center for the outstanding care of David over the last year.
A private graveside service was held at Forestville Cemetery in Dundee, IA. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.