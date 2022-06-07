INDEPENDENCE- Dawn M. Hingtgen, 61, of Independence, IA died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Independence, IA
Dawn was born on December 23, 1960, at Fort Wainwright, AL, the daughter of Gary M. and Karen K. (Long) Hahn. She grew up traveling the country following her father’s military career. In the mid-’70s, her family finally settled in Jesup, IA, where she graduated from the Jesup High School in 1978. On February 14, 1980, she married Michael B. Hingtgen in Spokane, WA. Together they made their home on the Fairchild Air Force Base. While living on base Dawn worked as a clerk at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.
In 1993, they moved back to Iowa making Independence their forever home. Together they raised two daughters and took care of many foster children throughout the years. Dawn went back to school and received an associate’s degree in accounting from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA. She went on to use her degree as a bookkeeper
She is survived by her husband, Michael Hingtgen, Independence, IA, her daughters, Natasha (Jeremy) Cue, Des Moines, IA, and Teresa (Brandon) Davis, Buffalo, MO, a granddaughter, Izzy Elaine Davis, her step-father, Joseph Silenbender, three brothers, a sister, and many nieces and nephews.
Dawn is preceded in death by her father, Gary Hahn, and her mother, Karen Silenbender.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Inurnment will be held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the service on Saturday.