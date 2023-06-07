INDEPENDECNE – On Sunday, June 11, the First Presbyterian Church in Independence is inviting everyone who has been touched by cancer to join us for the 10 a.m. church service. Part of the service will be spent talking about how cancer has touched so many and what we are doing to cope with our feelings when we hear those words, “You Have Cancer.”
To know you are not alone, the Relay For Life Event each year shows the compassion and reason we continue to help fund cancer research.
We will light candles to celebrate the Survivors, Remember those lost to soon and Fight back for more cures! And there will be a laying on of the hands for healing for all!
If you have someone you want to remember with a luminaria in their honor, please call 319-334-8459 and we will get in touch with you. They will also be available that day at Church.
Relay For Life 2023
It’s hard to believe that our 2023 Buchanan Relay For Life is 30 days away! Our planning committee is excited for another fantastic Relay and we hope you are looking forward to it as well. Read on for updates and information to help you have a successful Relay experience this year.
To start with as always, thanks for committing to being a part of the fight against cancer this year. The American Cancer Society can’t provide valuable funding for their services and education as well as support for research without dollars raised from Relay For Life.
Day Of Event Info:
Our event date is Friday June 23, 5 to 10 p.m., and we’ll be at the Independence High School Track. This year’s theme is “Put a Smile On and Dance For a Cure!” This is a family fun night for everyone—all are welcome!
Registration:
If you haven’t registered yet, there’s plenty of time! Just click on over to the event website and sign up at www.RelayForLife.org/BuchananIA. If you’ve Relayed in the past, you can use the same username and password you had previously.
Activities:
- Two Sons performing 5 to 6 p.m.
- Northeast Iowa Dance Academy performance 6 to 7 p.m.
- DJ Music by Timmy D
- Survivor/Caregiver Photobooth
- Silent Auction
- Bags/Cornhole
- Egg carry race
- Independence High School mascot
- Luminaria Ceremony at 9 p.m.
Food:
We will be serving Maid Rites, hot dogs, chips, desserts, and soft serve ice cream
Luminaria:
Luminaria are a wonderful way to encourage a cancer survivor or remember someone we have lost to cancer. A minimum donation of $5 per luminaria is requested. If you’d like to purchase ahead of time, contact Cheryl at 563-608-0347. They can also be purchased the day of the event. The luminaria ceremony will begin at 9:15 p.m.
Get your Hope Club t-shirt!
Once you’ve raised $100 you have earned a Hope Club t-shirts! T-shirts are shipped direct to you so you have them prior to the event and can proudly wear them to the Relay. Look for an email from with a link to request your Hope Club t-shirt.
Looking for more event updates and information?
Find us on Facebook at Relay For Life of Buchanan County. It’s a great way to keep up on fundraising activities, information, and events leading up to the Relay itself.
We are also frequently updating our event website as more details for the event are finalized – www.RelayForLife.org/BuchananIA
Donation Drop Off:
Funds you have raised can be turned in at the event. You can also make online donations through our website.
Please feel free to email with questions about this information or anything else pertaining to Relay. Thank you all for your support of Relay and dedication to being a part of finishing the fight against cancer!