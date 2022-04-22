JESUP – The current debate about the future of South Street was paused Monday evening after none of the Jesup City Council members made a motion to vacate the street.
The Council took into consideration the recommendation (4 nay/ 1 aye) of the Jesup Planning and Zoning Commission to not vacate the portion of South Street between 6th and 7th Streets and comments from nine people (8 against vacating/1 for).
The request to vacate the street was made by 3T Investments, LLC owner Jason Thompson. Thompson also requested his property (the former grocery store lot between 6th and 7th Streets along South Street) be rezoned so the building could be modified. The Planning and Zoning Commission decided to table the rezoning request until the street vacation request was dealt with by the City Council. The Council cancelled a previously schedule public hearing on the rezoning as no recommendation was given by Planning and Zoning.
During the public hearing for the street vacation request several local and area citizens spoke. The first was Victoria Karsten who had circulated a petition calling for the Council to keep the street as is. Attorney Jeremy Hahn spoke against vacating the street on behalf of his clients, T&A Transportation, Inc., Jesup Realty, LLC, and Allan & Teri Nie. He cited City Code and said the request was not submitted properly.
“We are requesting that the Zoning Commission deny the request of 3T Investments as their application fails to meet the requirements as set forth in City Code,” said Hahn. “Further, we are requesting that that the application be denied on the basis that Jesup City Code 137. 04 would permit that a road/ alley/ or any public ground be vacated if the property is not needed for public use or deny property owners the right to access their property, both of which come into question of the present scenario.”
Kris McGraw, president of Buchanan County Tourism, spoke about the roadway being part of the Historic Route 20 designation. She shared a letter from Bryan Farr President/Founder of Historic Route 20.
“Our mission also states that we will work to preserve the culturally significant locations along the original alignment,” Farr stated in the letter. “Jesup has one of two original concrete paved sections of US Route 20 remaining in Iowa. This section is well documented and dates to being paved in 1929. … We strongly feel that preservation of this 1929 concrete section of roadway, in its entirety remain a part of the city of Jesup and the city not vacate this section of highway. We have investigated and looked at other ‘original alignments’ on historic roads, such as Route 66. These have become the attractions along that famous route. Kiosks, interpretive signage and the driving on has become an activity many wish to do. To remove such road will likely be seen as a ‘why didn’t we save this’ moment. Presently, we understand that nothing exists to indicate that this section of roadway is significant, but with further work from our organization, the city and tourism we can make this one of the must see stops in Iowa.”
Jesup citizen Lou Sebetka told the Council he felt the request process was “backwards,” in that the rezoning of the property process should have been completed before addressing the status of the roadway.
Property owner Jason Thompson also addressed the Council. He reiterated his request and his plans to develop the property. He stated he had been approached by numerous business owners eager to move into a multi-retail shop location. Thompson said he also was researching the possibility of creating a day care as part of the remodeling.
After the public hearing, Council Members weighed in individually. The consensus was there was a lot of opposition to the request to vacate the street at the present time. Jesup City Attorney Heather Prendergast said if the Council decided to deny the request it would not prevent Thompson from reapplying at a later date.
Mayor Chris Even asked if any of the Council wanted to make a motion. None did, so the issue ‘died’ with no further official action taken.
After the meeting McGraw stated Buchanan County Tourism was very happy.
“We are grateful the City of Jesup listened to all statements made … concerning keeping Historic Rte. 20 in Jesup as it is,” she said. “We are excited and looking forward to working both with the City of Jesup and Historic Highway 20 Group to make the Jesup location one of the must-see stops along the Route. We believe it has great potential to attract more tourists and visitors to the Jesup community.”
Although his request was denied, Thompson was not deterred.
“It shows the Council does not want progress,” Thompson stated after the meeting. “If the community wants to grow then progress needs to happen.”
3T Investments bought the property in February 2022 and Thompson said he knew the process would take a long time. He will reevaluate his proposal and continue the journey of developing the property for the benefit of the community.