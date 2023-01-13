HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is holding a hunt for shed deer antlers from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at the Nature Center located at 1883 125th Street.
White-tailed deer are in the ungulate family like elk and moose. Between the months of January – April the males will shed (lose) their antlers. The shedding happens because there is a drop-in testosterone following the rut. When the testosterone drops dramatically it causes weakening in the tissues and bone at the base of the antler (pedicle). The process takes about 2 – 3 weeks to complete the shedding and experts say that it does not hurt the animal.