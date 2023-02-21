HAZLETON – Buchanan County Conservation is holding a hunt for shed deer antlers from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at the Nature Center located at 1883 125th Street.
White-tailed deer are in the ungulate family like elk and moose. Between the months of January – April the males will shed (lose) their antlers. The shedding happens because there is a drop-in testosterone following the rut. When the testosterone drops dramatically it causes weakening in the tissues and bone at the base of the antler (pedicle). The process takes about 2 – 3 weeks to complete the shedding and experts say that it does not hurt the animal.
Many people will go out and hunt for these sheds. Join in a fun event where the group will search for shed antlers. Following a short presentation in the Nature Center classroom on the biology of shedding, the group will head to another county park to hunt for sheds. Tips will be shared about how to find sheds and where to look for the antlers. There may even be an opportunity to take one home.
If you are interested in donating deer sheds for this event please contact Michael Maas at 319-636-2617. Without the sheds the kids will not be able to take one home.
Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’