Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Since John F. Kennedy was president, Congress has annually passed a bipartisan defense bill – the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – outlining our national security priorities. During the past two years, President Biden’s doctrine of appeasement has failed to meet growing threats around the globe, and the need for Congressional oversight to ensure military strength has greatly increased.

As a combat veteran and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I worked hard to advance a bill that focused on standing with our foreign partners, ending energy dependence on our adversaries, and providing for our men and women in uniform. I am pleased that this year’s NDAA includes several of my hard-fought efforts to protect our homeland and support our servicemembers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos