This coming Sunday, we will all return to that day our lives were changed forever. We would never view life quite the same again and we’ll never forget where we were when we heard “The News.” An airplane had somehow crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York and then we watched in horror as the second plane hit the other tower. This was being played out on live television right before our very eyes. We were “shell-shocked” as we watched the Twin Towers fall to the ground. Then we heard about a plane flying into the Pentagon, and another one crashing into an isolated field, thanks to courageous Americans refusing to allow this plane to hit perhaps the White House or some other building of prominence. We will never forget the moment or what we were doing when our lives were forever changed.

There have been other terrifying moments in our lives. Moments such as the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, which was a defining moment in the Cold War. And, where were you when you heard the news of President John Kennedy’s assassination? I was in the 8th grade at St. Joseph’s School in Chelsea. We immediately stopped class and Sister Gabrielis led us in prayer. We were all scared to death. We expected the Russians to soon begin flying over the country with bombs. Other defining moments included the proliferation of the Vietnam War, The Kent State killings, the Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy assassinations. The upheaval in our country during these times was unreal. Later in 1974, we all watched in utter amazement as President Richard Nixon resigned from the highest office in the land for his involvement in the Watergate scandal.

