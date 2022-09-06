This coming Sunday, we will all return to that day our lives were changed forever. We would never view life quite the same again and we’ll never forget where we were when we heard “The News.” An airplane had somehow crashed into one of the Twin Towers in New York and then we watched in horror as the second plane hit the other tower. This was being played out on live television right before our very eyes. We were “shell-shocked” as we watched the Twin Towers fall to the ground. Then we heard about a plane flying into the Pentagon, and another one crashing into an isolated field, thanks to courageous Americans refusing to allow this plane to hit perhaps the White House or some other building of prominence. We will never forget the moment or what we were doing when our lives were forever changed.
There have been other terrifying moments in our lives. Moments such as the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, which was a defining moment in the Cold War. And, where were you when you heard the news of President John Kennedy’s assassination? I was in the 8th grade at St. Joseph’s School in Chelsea. We immediately stopped class and Sister Gabrielis led us in prayer. We were all scared to death. We expected the Russians to soon begin flying over the country with bombs. Other defining moments included the proliferation of the Vietnam War, The Kent State killings, the Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy assassinations. The upheaval in our country during these times was unreal. Later in 1974, we all watched in utter amazement as President Richard Nixon resigned from the highest office in the land for his involvement in the Watergate scandal.
Other defining moments, such as watching the Challenger spaceship blow up right in front of our eyes and who will ever forget Y2K as we approached with trepidation the beginning of a new millennium, the year 2000. Would the computers run or not? That was the question! All of these moments defined us as a nation. We were (and are) all in this together.
But there are other great defining moments in our lives. The day you got married. Was it hot, cold, rainy, 4 inches of snow, humid or simply a beautiful day? Then you have the births of your children. We will never forget where we were when these wonderful defining moments darted into our lives ... especially you mothers!! Then the birth of your grandchildren and perhaps even your great-grandchildren. All dates that forever changed your lives. And at the same time, we mark our lives with moments on the opposite side of the births--the deaths of a loved ones.
I guess what I'm trying to say is that no one knows what tomorrow will bring. For one, it might be the greatest day so far in your life, while for another, it might be the saddest day. But TODAY is the day you and I should define. Tomorrow will get here in just a few short hours but once today is gone, it's gone forever, except in our memories. One of the things I hear so often is how fast time slips by. Take time to smell the old proverbial "roses." Take time to enjoy your life, your family, your friends. As I close, enjoy life to its fullest. Make "today" a defining moment in your life. You won't get it back tomorrow. And be abundantly blest today!! And who knows, maybe today you might be in line for a miracle. What? There are no such things as miracles anymore? Hah! Haruumph! Remember the "Miracle Mets" who won the World Series in 1969 and what about the "Miracle on Ice" when, in 1980, the US Hockey Team defeated the Soviet team for the Olympic Gold Medal?