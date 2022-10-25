Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Democratic Nominee for governor Deidre DeJear and her running mate, Auditor Eric Van Lancker are scheduled to be at the R&R Café, 317 1st Street E at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.

