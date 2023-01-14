WATERLOO - RedTail Softball head coach Courtney Calkins announces the signing of Rylynn Delagardelle to the 2023-2024 recruiting class. Delagardelle is the daughter of Chad and Tina Delagardelle and attends Jesup High School in Jesup, IA. Delagardelle plans on studying elementary education during her time at Hawkeye.
“I am thrilled to welcome Rylynn and her family to the softball team!” commented Coach Calkins. “She has shown such enthusiasm and love for the game, and I think that she is going to really help bring a spark to this team with her fun personality and great work-ethic.”
A middle infielder, Delagardelle has made the varsity roster for the J-Hawks since her eighth-grade year. She saw much success her junior year on the field, compiling a .367 batting average and a .404 on base percentage. She had 36 hits including 7 doubles and 2 homeruns. She also had 35 RBI’s during the season.
For her efforts, Delagardelle has been awarded 2nd Team All-Conference twice and has lettered 4 years, and she still has her senior year still approaching this upcoming summer.
Delagardelle had this to say, “I am excited to continue playing softball beyond my high school years with Hawkeye Community College. What excites me the most is to be a part of their first ever softball team. I can’t wait to see what is waiting for me in the next couple of years playing softball with Hawkeye!”
“Rylynn is a quality student, athlete, and a genuinely kind-hearted person. She is dedicated to softball and has a positive attitude that will be reflected both on and off the field. I am excited for the opportunity to coach Rylynn for the next two years!” said Coach Calkins.