Jesup Rylynn Delagardelle 011423
submitted photo

WATERLOO - RedTail Softball head coach Courtney Calkins announces the signing of Rylynn Delagardelle to the 2023-2024 recruiting class. Delagardelle is the daughter of Chad and Tina Delagardelle and attends Jesup High School in Jesup, IA. Delagardelle plans on studying elementary education during her time at Hawkeye.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rylynn and her family to the softball team!” commented Coach Calkins. “She has shown such enthusiasm and love for the game, and I think that she is going to really help bring a spark to this team with her fun personality and great work-ethic.”

