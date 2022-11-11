Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dawn Person (left) and Joellen Yeager team up to educate Independence Garden Club members on how to spruce up areas near driveways and mailboxes. Colorful plantings help create a softened and inviting first impression to your home.

Following the pledge of the allegiance and the recitation of the Conservation Pledge led by President Ruth Hamilton, fourteen members answered the Roll Call by responding to “What is around your mailbox?” Surprisingly, many garden club members answered “weeds” or “ditch weeds”; however, a few decorated around their boxes with a variety of perennials and annual flowers. Native flowers like black-eyed Susans and low maintenance flowers like Autumn Joy sedum were popular mentions.

Hostesses Dorothy Decker and Cindy Walton set tables with pretty decorations and provided snacks for club members at the Falcon Civic Center on August 23. Linda Bowden presented the treasurer’s report, which was approved. Secretary Mary Steuben provided copies of the previous month’s minutes that were also approved and filed. District 2 Director Shirley Bergman said to watch for the mail for the most recent copy of the News that would provide updated information on the state level.

