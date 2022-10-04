INDEPENDENCE – Deloris D. Lynch, 93 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, September 30, 2022, at ABCM-West Care Center in Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4th, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
She was born on February 9, 1929, in Cono Township of Buchanan County, Iowa, near Rowley, the daughter of Gus and Martha Adelia (Hart) Bergstrom. She graduated from high school in Quasqueton, Iowa, with the Class of 1946. On September 14, 1946, she and Clement Hugh Lynch were married in Winthrop, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Lynch was a psychiatric aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence before retiring. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence.
Mrs. Lynch always had a garden where she grew flowers, particularly peonies and roses. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and walking. She also flew with her husband in their plane.
Mrs. Lynch is survived by one daughter, Anne Dake of Independence, three grandchildren. She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren, and eleven great great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Christine Hutsenpiller, two grandchildren, Mike Dake and Tracy Haas, two brothers, and four sisters.