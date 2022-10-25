Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Democrat Pencils

Buchanan County Democrat Central Committee member Bonnie O’Brien delivers pencils to Independence CSD East Elementary Principal Kay Reidy.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Democrat Central Committee delivered pencils to local schools to remind staff to vote in the upcoming elections. Pencils were delivered to East Buchanan, Jesup, and Independence Schools. Early voting commenced October 19 and Election Day is November 8.

