INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Democrat Central Committee delivered pencils to local schools to remind staff to vote in the upcoming elections. Pencils were delivered to East Buchanan, Jesup, and Independence Schools. Early voting commenced October 19 and Election Day is November 8.
