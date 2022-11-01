Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Present at a Democratic rally Sunday evening were: Eric Van Lancker (Candidate for Lt. Governor), Deirdre DeJear (Candidate for Governor), Michelle Mangrich (Rerunning for County Recorder), Dennis Fuller (Candidate for County Supervisor), and John Norwood (Candidate for Secretary of State).

INDEPENDENCE – Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear met with local Democrats at the R&R Café Sunday evening. With her were her running mate Eric Van Lancker and Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood.

Norwood started his speech by saying he had an affinity for Buchanan County as his Mother’s Mother was a ‘Buchanan’ in Pennsylvania. (Buchanan County was named after Pennsylvania State Senator James Buchanan, who later served as President.) Norwood is currently the Polk County Soil & Water Commissioner. The three priorities of Norwood’s campaign are: Clean water, Healthy soil, and Thriving communities. He would work to have an “Iowa Farm Bill” to support specifically Iowa water, soil, and community projects.

