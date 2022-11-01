INDEPENDENCE – Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear met with local Democrats at the R&R Café Sunday evening. With her were her running mate Eric Van Lancker and Secretary of Agriculture John Norwood.
Norwood started his speech by saying he had an affinity for Buchanan County as his Mother’s Mother was a ‘Buchanan’ in Pennsylvania. (Buchanan County was named after Pennsylvania State Senator James Buchanan, who later served as President.) Norwood is currently the Polk County Soil & Water Commissioner. The three priorities of Norwood’s campaign are: Clean water, Healthy soil, and Thriving communities. He would work to have an “Iowa Farm Bill” to support specifically Iowa water, soil, and community projects.
To create healthier soil Norwood suggests planting more oats and hemp.
To build better economic opportunities for communities he thinks Iowa should help new or smaller farm operations.
“Remember, framers are small business owners,” he said.
Norwood wrapped up his remarks by saying he opposes using “Eminent Domain” to build liquid Carbon pipelines as they are not fully for public use.
“[Pipeline projects should be implemented] voluntarily, fairly, and safely,” he said.
Eric Van Lancker is running for Lt Governor. Van Lancker was born and raised in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Communications — Radio/TV Broadcasting. He is currently serving his fourth term as Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections.
Van Lancker spoke about the need to make Iowa number one in public school education. He believes public schools could use an immediate infusion of $300 million followed by better annual support. He supports student loan forgiveness programs for teachers who remain in Iowa. He would also work towards having a mental health professional in every public school.
“Iowa is worth the work,” he said.
Deidre DeJear is an entrepreneur who moved to Iowa from Mississippi to attend Drake University. She majored in Broadcast News and Politics and graduated with a B.A. in Journalism. While in college she co-founded the nonprofit Back to School Iowa to support youth to continue in their educational endeavors. She said financial supporters for these and programs to support policing included Governor Reynolds.
“She knows I don’t support defunding the police,” she said.
DeJear is interested implementing ideas for all issues.
“Not just Republican issues; not just Democrat issues, but issues with an ‘I’ for Iowa,” she said. “We need to prioritize education like we had before under Republican and Democrat administrations. … We can overcome challenges by coming together.”
DeJear said lower reading skills in school is a predictor of higher jail cell occupancy.
DeJear also spoke about supporting small businesses with affordable health care for employees and childcare.
DeJear spoke about Iowa being a leader in equal rights.
- She pointed out that the Founding Fathers only allowed white male landowners to vote. That has changed.
- She pointed out the Iowa Supreme Court case of “Clark v. Board of School Directors,” where in 1867, Susan Clark, a 13-year-old African American, sued the local school board of Muscatine because she was refused admittance into Grammar school. The Court agreed it was segregation and said she could attend.
- She pointed out that in 2006 Iowa supported Barack Obama and his “Fired up. Ready to go” campaign.
DeJear wrapped up her comments by urging people to get out to vote and to engage their neighbors in civil discourse to understand their issues.
“People want to be heard,” she said, encouraging people to look for common ground. “We are fighting for our freedoms.”