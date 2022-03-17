INDEPENDENCE – The Independence area is abuzz with excitement about Denali’s on the River opening soon.
Earlier this year Independence native Brad Knepper struck a deal with the owners of Okoboji Grill at River Ridge to buy the restaurant property.
Knepper, an IHS 1988 grad, started his entrepreneurial path while working for his mother Mary at Pat’s Tap while in high school. He would bartend, order supplies and figure payroll. He took those skills to college where he bought his own bar in Ames. He was going to school full time and yet managed 35 part-time employees.
After a year and a half, he transferred to the University of Iowa and managed The Field House and 100 part-timers.
He took six years to graduate, but he is proud to say he paid for his schooling.
In 1994 he entered the office equipment business. A few years later he bought out a dealer in Denver, Colo. It was one location with seven employees. Today he still lives in Denver, but the company, All Copy Products, has grown to 475 employees with locations in Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona, Kansas, and Missouri.
“I permanently live in Colorado, but still get back to often to Iowa,” said Knepper.
On one of those trips back to Independence last Fourth of July to visit his mother they drove passed the Okoboji Grill and saw it was closing.
“I joked with mom about getting back into the bar business,” said Knepper, “but she didn’t take it as a joke.”
The name Denali’s on the River is a nod to his brother Brad, who passed away in November 2019 and his chocolate Labrador retriever, Denali. Sadly, just as the deal was being completed Brad’s mother Mary passed away as well.
For months Knepper has been busy listening to local friends and utilizing his own experiences while making plans for the business. In the last few months he has been coordinating renovations, hiring key staff, and testing menu options.
Among the changes:
- A wall of four 70 inch TV screens connected so they may display different events separately or linked as one huge screen.
- Other TVs throughout the establishment.
- Keep space for private events.
- Convert a frosted glass window to clear glass to open up the view to the river.
- Add a 150 sq. ft. extension to the east with large garage type doors to open in warm weather.
- Beef up the HVAC cooling system.
- Add a pick-up window to service golfers quicker.
- Add a dock and walk to service boaters.
- Add more events: trivia, bingo, euchre, poker, bands, etc.
He has been testing out a pizza oven and recipes.
“Who doesn’t like pizza?” he said. “I like pizza.”
Knepper also plans to keep many of the same types of menu options but make it better. He wants to have an upscale sports bar, but with ‘local’ pricing. He wants to add steaks and on Friday and Saturday nights offer Prime Rib dinners.
To facilitate the changes in the kitchen he has hired Drew Dillon as General Manager. Dillon brings his Buffalo Wild Wings knowledge and skills to Denali’s.
In addition to the restaurant aspects, Knepper said Chris Black of River Ridge Golf Course will be overseeing upgrades around the course, including golf cart garages, drainage, and new yard markers.
Knepper hopes to have a ‘soft’ opening in April and have full service in May.
To apply for a position contact Drew Dillon at 319-334-6576 or ddillon@denalis.com or fill out an application at www.denalis.com or stop out at the restaurant at 1749 Golf Course Blvd.