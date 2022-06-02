Dennis Cato Smith, 50 years old, passed away at his home in Waupaca, Wisconsin on May 29th, 2022. Funeral services were on Friday, June 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa with Rev. Josh Schunk officiating.
Dennis was born on September 18, 1971, at Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Clarence E. and Pauline R. (Kaiser) Smith. He attended Oelwein Community Schools. Dennis enjoyed Nascar races, Sprint car racing, if it had anything to do with cars, he loved it. He also enjoyed jamming out to music, spending time with his children, and giving other people opportunities to better themselves. Dennis worked most of his life in Industrial Construction, working for Fagan, Inc, McCormick, Wanzek Construction, Trillium and Tradesman. He had worked as a millwright, a welder and was a heavy industrial crane operator for Boldt, Inc. at the time of his passing. He was a member of Local Union 139.
Dennis is survived by his two children: Cecelia Hamilton of Menomonee, Wisconsin and Eric H. Smith of Waupaca, Wisconsin; stepchildren: Kiara Callaway of Independence, Dominique Robertson of Cedar Rapids and Ethan Roepke of Waupaca, Wisconsin; step granddaughter: Aubriella Callaway; 4 sisters: Stacey Smith of Aurora, Diana (Gerald) Gates of Aurora, Peggy Eilers of Hazleton and Kelly Smith of Oelwein; 3 brothers: James Smith of Reno, Nevada, David Smith of Oelwein and Robert (Rhonda) Smith of Amherst, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clarence E. and Pauline R. (Kaiser) Smith; two sisters: Sandra Shurtz and Angela Ricchio.