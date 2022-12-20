HAZELTON – Deon L. Moore, Sr., 64 years old, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home in Hazleton, Iowa. He was born on August 26, 1958, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Sherman and Marlene Mary (Burget) Moore. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Maxine,
Funeral Services were held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with John Kies officiating. Burial was in Old Barclay Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 19th, at the funeral home in Independence.