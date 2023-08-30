INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Tourism held its first ever Railroad Worker Appreciation Day on August 19 at the Illinois Central Railroad Depot.
Some of the first to arrive were Brandon Wehe and Fred Miller.
Wehe recently retired and he and his wife moved to Independence. He spent 21 years in the military (Army and Marine Corps) with seven years specifically with railroading. He served with the 757th Transportation Battalion working his way from Brakeman, Engineer, Conductor, to Track Inspector. As a Mechanical Engineer, he shared stories of working with track and how the basic design has not changed over the years.
Fred Miller is retired from “Workin’ On The Railroad,” but still active in the community. He talked about his time working at the Oelwein shop as an electrician for one railroad as companies were bought and merged operations. Many may remember how the Chicago and North Western finally morphed into the Union Pacific in the 1990s.
“We are glad that we got the opportunity to unite a few railroad workers and show them that we appreciate their time workin’ on the railroad,” said Buchanan County Director of Tourism Jill Chemin.
The Illinois Central Depot at 1111 5th Avenue NE (Hwy 150N) serves as a museum and the Buchanan County Visitor Center. Hours now through mid-October are Thursday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. or open by appointment. Visit www.travelbuchanan.com for more information.