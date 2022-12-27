As we gather with family and friends this holiday season and consider resolutions in anticipation of the new year, it’s also a time to reflect upon the past year. For Iowa agriculture, 2022 was a year of both unprecedented and historic challenges and yet many reasons to be very optimistic about our future.
While there’s a lot of uncertainty due to a disrupted global economy, there is one thing we do know for certain: agriculture continues to drive our economy here in Iowa. One in five Iowans go to work each day in an agriculture related job. The impact of Iowa agriculture reaches well beyond our own communities given that we produce significantly more than we ourselves, can consume. We therefore have both an opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe, and Iowans are immensely proud of that.
Even with the persistent drought conditions, which affected everything from crop production to haying and grazing, Iowa’s farmers still managed to produce a sizable corn and soybean crop. As we look ahead to next spring and the growing season, we have significant moisture deficits to make up. Economic concerns such as rising interest rates, expensive input costs, labor shortages, and trade uncertainty also factor into the equation, though we fortunately continue to see prices that reflect strong demand. Congress will also begin consideration of the next Farm Bill and Iowans should fully engage in those discussions.
We also continued to see momentum growing in our state’s water quality and conservation efforts, despite supply chain disruptions, historic inflation, and weather challenges. There are more resources, partners and actual conservation work being implemented across the state than ever before. We are approaching three million acres of cover crops and are partnering with more than 350 public and private agencies and organizations statewide. Because of long-term dedicated water quality funding, we continue to add proven conservation practices in targeted watersheds at record numbers. As we head toward the 10-year anniversary of the state’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy, we must keep scaling up, accelerating our work, and demonstrating progress.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, spread by wild and migratory birds, has added unwanted stress to our state’s poultry farmers and egg producers. Because of the lessons learned from the 2015 outbreak, we have experienced far fewer cases this year. However, the joint state and federal response has required significant time, resources and coordination in order to limit the spread of this destructive virus. Going forward, we must continue to be vigilant with our biosecurity and remain prepared to respond to other foreign animal diseases, including Foot and Mouth Disease and African Swine Fever.
Thanks to the Legislature and Gov. Reynolds, we enacted one of the most robust biofuels programs in the country this year. This landmark legislation will ensure Iowans have access to lower cost and cleaner burning fuels at the pump while ramping up the investment in our state’s biofuels infrastructure.
This year, we also saw significant progress with the Choose Iowa program, which will establish an easily recognizable state brand that can be used by farmers, producers, processors, farmers markets, grocery stores, restaurants and others in the supply chain to connect directly with consumers. Choose Iowa combines the prestige of Iowa’s global agricultural reputation with the entrepreneurial creativity that exists in all 99 counties.
We cannot predict all that will confront us in the next year. However, if we keep farmers at the center of our solutions, care for our land and livestock, and remain focused on ensuring that agriculture remains productive, I am confident that this new year — and future years — will offer plenty of reasons for optimism.