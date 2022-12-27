Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As we gather with family and friends this holiday season and consider resolutions in anticipation of the new year, it’s also a time to reflect upon the past year. For Iowa agriculture, 2022 was a year of both unprecedented and historic challenges and yet many reasons to be very optimistic about our future.

While there’s a lot of uncertainty due to a disrupted global economy, there is one thing we do know for certain: agriculture continues to drive our economy here in Iowa. One in five Iowans go to work each day in an agriculture related job. The impact of Iowa agriculture reaches well beyond our own communities given that we produce significantly more than we ourselves, can consume. We therefore have both an opportunity and the responsibility to help provide for consumers all over the globe, and Iowans are immensely proud of that.

