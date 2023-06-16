A few weeks ago, my wife and I were kayaking the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien, Wis., looking for a newly built eagle’s nest with an eaglet. Our first attempt to find this nest wasn’t quite successful. The sun was setting fast and we didn’t want to be paddling back in the dark.
We did, however, experience something that completely caught us off guard – the slapping of a beaver’s tail on the water as a warning to others of potential danger. It was so loud that dozens of geese that had been preparing for the night took to the air and honked either their displeasure with this interruption or their own warning reply to the beaver and whatever other animals happened to be nearby.
The beaver didn’t stop with one slap. Nope … two more times the beaver felt it necessary to crack the silence with another slap. Perhaps those last two slaps were a warning to us!
Do not regard him as an enemy but warn him as a brother. (2nd Thessalonians 3:15)
Too often, I think, we go off looking for something but surprises, distractions, and challenges get in the way. Maybe it’s peace or joy or hope or something similar you’re trying to find. Maybe you’re looking to find yourself. Maybe it’s God you’re seeking.
We’re often told that the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. But what’s the shortest distance between you and God? or hope? or peace? It seems as if the shortest distance is often filled with detours, back-tracks, and rockslides. Sometimes the straight line isn’t possible. Author Charles Bukowski said, “The shortest distance between two points is often unbearable.”
I don’t think Bukowski is wrong. Especially if we focus on the difficulties and challenges along the journey. Especially if we lose focus on the destination. Especially if our focus is too near-sighted.
Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you. (Proverbs 4:25)
Even more than Bukowski isn’t wrong, the author of Proverbs is right. In our pursuit of a right relationship with God, temptations (which are nothing more than distractions) attempt to pull us in all different directions. In our search for joy, one missed detour sign can lead to a dead end. In our quest for peace, one misunderstanding can lead to a derailing landslide.
The threat of darkness turns us around, but the light of Christ casts the shadows away. The fear of losing our way drives us back, but the assurance of the Holy Spirit leads us on. The tail-slap of an angry beaver breaks our focus, but the Creator of the universe brings it all back into perspective.
But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; (Isaiah 40:31)
The following morning, with the water as smooth as glass, we set out again to find the eagle’s nest. The sun was still climbing and we knew the area of the backwaters the beaver was protecting. We kayaked further than the previous night and finally found the nest. We couldn’t see an eaglet, but we did see three eagles flying.