Determined Iowans group

Participating at the forum were (from left) Sue Johanningmeier, Melody (Riverview Center), Jen Callahan, Dr. Terry McGovern (Candidate for HD67), Laura Baker (Michael Franken Campaign), and Tiffany Martinson.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Determined Iowans Motivated for Choice, a group that was formed in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade, held a forum Sept. 24 to discuss women’s reproductive rights, abortion, and sexual assault. According to organizer Tiffany Martinson, their goal was to “engage and inform Iowans about candidates and their beliefs.”

The first speaker was Melody from The Riverview Center. For 30 years the Riverview Center has assisted victims of sexual assault or domestic violence for free in a 14-county area of northeast Iowa, plus nearby counties in Illinois.

