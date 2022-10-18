INDEPENDENCE – Determined Iowans Motivated for Choice, a group that was formed in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade, held a forum Sept. 24 to discuss women’s reproductive rights, abortion, and sexual assault. According to organizer Tiffany Martinson, their goal was to “engage and inform Iowans about candidates and their beliefs.”
The first speaker was Melody from The Riverview Center. For 30 years the Riverview Center has assisted victims of sexual assault or domestic violence for free in a 14-county area of northeast Iowa, plus nearby counties in Illinois.
“Melody shared with the group about the many resources they have including advocating for the victim, offering housing to get a victim out of the home if needed, a fresh set of clothing for victims at the hospital, therapy and legal counsel just to name a few,” said Martinson. “Melody shared a story of a recent victim from the Waterloo area. The person went to MercyOne to be treated. She went through the horror of having a rape kit done, STD checks and treatments and when it came time to get the Plan B pill the doctors there refused to give it. Her advocate on site then notified Riverview and they spent hours searching for a pill to give the victim. Riverview is now working to keep stock on it as long as it’s still legal in Iowa. If legality here were to change it would be devastating to say the very least.”
Melody also stated local law enforcement, hospitals, and schools in the area have been provided information about their service. After the event she provided a statement from Riverview’s Executive Director on the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Roe v Wade (see accompanying article).
Martinson said all area State and Federal candidates on the ballot were invited to attend or submit a statement or answers to a questionnaire.
Terry McGovern
Iowa House District 67 Candidate
“McGovern attended and gave a powerful speech on protecting women’s rights,” said Martinson. “He fully backs a woman’s right to choose. Terry shared his wife had two miscarriages. He stated if that were to happen today in a state where abortion is now illegal his wife may not be here today because the doctors would have to contact a lawyer before performing a lifesaving procedure. Terry also spoke about the economic impacts of a woman being forced to carry a child, spoke of the cases in the news which are happening in states where abortion is now illegal and how this could very easily happen in Iowa soon.”
“Voters in Buchanan and Delaware County need to know how extreme the Republicans are willing to go on banning women’s reproductive rights in Iowa,” McGovern said after the event. “There are Republican candidates in Iowa who support forcing 10 year old girls to give birth, who want to restrict pregnant women from traveling out of state, who believe raped women or victims of incest should be forced to give birth, who want to arrest doctors for providing healthcare services to women that they’ve provided for over 50 years, who want to prevent women with cancer from receiving chemotherapy or other life-saving drugs to prevent harm to the fetus while putting both the fetus as well as the mother’s life at risk by not treating the cancer.
“We know that outlawing abortion will not end it,” he continued, “it will only make it more dangerous for desperate women and it is likely women in Iowa will die from back-alley or self-abortion attempts. We know women are empowered when they are able to make family planning decisions — Roe v Wade led to higher rates of participation of women in the labor force as well as higher rates of educational attainment. Republican positions are extreme and reckless in terms of women’s rights and freedoms. A woman should have the right to make decisions about her body; government needs to keep its nose out of these personal, and oftentimes, painful decisions.
“I was disappointed that no member of the Republican party opted to show up at the Independence library on Saturday to discuss these critical issues with the public. Voters need to hear from the candidates directly regarding issues important to their lives. I’ve noticed that since Kansas overwhelmingly rejected abortion bans in that state last month, Iowa Republicans have gone radio-silent about their extreme positions on this issue. Iowa voters should not be fooled by these silent Republicans — rattlesnakes do not always rattle before they strike.
“From ending reproductive freedoms, to using eminent domain to take our land and give it to Republican-backed private companies, to defunding our public schools via vouchers for private and homeschool ventures--these are extreme policies by the GOP,” said McGovern. “I understand why the GOP candidates are avoiding the public — their policies stink for Iowa working families. If my boots were covered in manure, I too would avoid the crowds.”
Michael Franken
US Senate Candidate
Laura Baker spoke on behalf of Admiral Franken’s campaign. She stated Admiral Franken supports a woman’s right to choose. With the overturn of Roe v Wade she said he fully understand it puts women’s lives at stake especially women part of low income population.
The audience shared stories with her about female family members going to MercyOne for birth control, going through the exam process only to be told later that MercyOne would not provide an IUD or Nexplanon (a birth control implant that’s placed under the skin of a patient’s arm).
“They only offer the pill, the shot, and the patch,” Martinson said. “This was not explained to the person requesting the appointment or they would have gone elsewhere. Nor was the information later found on their site about not offering implants. Laura took notes and had plans to share the stories she heard.”
Other Candidates
US Representative Ashley Hinson’s campaign replied the Congresswoman was unable to take part due to guidelines from the Ethics Committee.
US Senator Chuck Grassley nor his staff offered a statement.
State Senator and Congressional candidate Liz Mathis did not respond.
State Senator Craig Johnson, who is running for State Representative for House District 67, did not reply.
Governor Reynolds did not respond.
Gubernatorial candidate Deidre Dejear’s campaign replied, “Deidre Dejear will boldly fight for reproductive freedom and body autonomy if elected. She fully supports a woman’s right to choose.”