Did you hear the one about a guy who found a wallet packed with money after church last week? Someone asked him, “Did you give it back?” He replied, “Not yet. I’m still trying to decide if it’s a temptation from the devil or the answer to a prayer.”
One of the mistakes I made early in my life as a Christian was to pray and assume that what happened was the will of God. Like the guy in the joke above, if I needed money, I’d pray and if I found some, assume that was God answering my prayer. If no money showed up, then it was God’s will I go without.
As I grew and heeded what Jesus said about putting the Word of God first in my prayer life, I discovered that was faulty thinking and bad theology. Jesus instructed us in John 15:7 “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask for anything you want, and it will be granted!” (NLT)
The reality is that not everything that happens in life is the will of God. If everything that happens is the will of God, then prayer doesn’t make a difference. It becomes irrelevant and a waste of time.
Jesus didn’t believe that everything that happens is the will of God. In Matthew 17, Jesus had taken his inner circle of disciples (Peter, James, and John) up on a mountain. While they were up on the mountain, a large crowd assembled at the foot of the mountain with the other nine disciples. A man brought his boy who needed healing to the nine who had a healing ministry of their own. (See Matthew 10:1) However, the boy was not healed.
Many would assume then that because this boy was not healed, after prayer and ministry by the nine, that it must not be God’s will to heal him. However, when we see Jesus return from the mountain top, a different scenario plays out. The boy’s father was unwilling to give up. He went straight to Jesus requesting help. Let’s read this account from Matthew 17:14-18 (NLT).
A man came and knelt before Jesus and said, 15 “Lord, have mercy on my son. He has seizures and suffers terribly...16 So I brought him to your disciples, but they couldn’t heal him.” 17 Jesus replied, “You faithless and corrupt people! How long must I be with you? How long must I put up with you? Bring the boy to me.” 18 Then Jesus rebuked the demon in the boy, and it left him. From that moment the boy was well.
The point I am making is simply this, God’s will is determined primarily by his Word not by what happens in life. For instance, if you wanted to know my will about something, like what sounds good for lunch, you would simply ask me and I would tell you. I reveal my will for lunch with words.
Friend, God does the same thing for us. He reveals his will to us in His Word, the Bible. That’s why instead of immediately praying about something, we might be better off if we spent some time in God’s Word first. By doing this you will find as I have that my prayers become more effective and fruitful.