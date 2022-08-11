Winthrop — Dewey A. Petersen, 75 years old, of Winthrop, Iowa, formerly of Ely, Iowa, passed away in the home he shared with his wife, Beckie Rae Chesmore in Winthrop on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1947, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Dewey August and Nellie Marie (Hurt) Petersen.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Woodpecker Lodge at Pinicon Ridge Park in Central City, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.