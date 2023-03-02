H. G Wells once said, “I am an historian. I am not a believer. But I must confess as an historian that this penniless preacher from Nazareth is irrevocably the very center of history. Jesus Christ is easily the most dominant figure in all history.”
Wow! That’s quite an honest and accurate statement about Jesus. It doesn’t take a theologian to see the impact Jesus has made on the world. Those who worship Jesus as God and those who refuse to follow Him both agree that Jesus Christ is the hinge of all human history.
A friend posed this question to me, “If God created Jesus, then how can they be the same person?” This really is one of the most important questions to be asking. If Jesus was created in the same way as ants and aardvarks and alligators, what makes Him so special? And if He was not created, how can He be God?
Every major world religion has an opinion about Jesus. Muslims, Mormons, Jehovah Witnesses, and many others teach Jesus was a created being. But the Bible teaches Jesus was and is God who took on human form.
In John 1 we’re told, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God” (John 1:1). Before there was time, space, or matter, not only was the Word (Jesus) present, but He was also with God and was God. The Bible teaches us Jesus was not created but was rather the Creator. Everything that has been created was created through Him.
A few verses later the Bible teaches us, “The Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth” (John 1:14).
So, in these verses we see that Jesus is fully God and, about 2000 years ago, Jesus became fully man. As a man Jesus demonstrated His divinity to us by showing authority over disease, distance, demons, the devil, and even death itself!
Jesus spoke of the glory He shared with the Father “before the world began” (John 17:5). He accepted the worship of others and foretold of a future time when He will sit in judgment over all nations (Matthew 25:31-44). Luke tells us that Jesus personally forgave a woman’s sins – something only God can do – and credited her forgiveness to her faith in Him (Luke 7:48-50).
As a human being, Jesus experienced life like we do. He got hungry and tired. He was tempted. He grew physically and mentally. He had friends and enemies. He experienced joy and sorrow, pain, and death.
When Jesus was conceived as a baby in the womb of Mary, He took on a human nature while retaining His divine nature. These two natures were not intermingled. They were distinct.
So, what does all this have to do with us today? If Jesus is God then his teachings are much more than good ideas or suggestions. Rather, they are divine insights and instructions upon which we can build our lives. Also, if Jesus sets the standard for morality, we can now have an unwavering foundation for our choices and decisions, instead of basing them on the ever-changing whims of culture or our feelings.
If Jesus truly has a human nature and He personally knows the pain and loss of suffering, then He can comfort us and encourage us in the midst our own sorrows, pains, and fears.
Finally, as both God and Man, Jesus not only provided the payment for our sins on the cross, but He also provides the pathway for us to be restored to a relationship with God through faith in Him as the resurrected Savior.
There was never a time when the Son did not exist. He was never created. Jesus always was and will forever remain “our great God and Savior” (Titus 2:13).