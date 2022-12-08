Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

4H Award Dietzenbach

Lori Dietzenbach with her award.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Among award recipients at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach (ISUEO) YouthFest professional development conference this fall was Buchanan County PreK-12 Outreach Educator Lori Dietzenbach.

Dietzenbach was presented an Achievement in Service Award. Candidates for this award have been in their positions for 3 years or less and have made a difference in the Iowa 4-H program in that short time.

Tags

Trending Food Videos