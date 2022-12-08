INDEPENDENCE – Among award recipients at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach (ISUEO) YouthFest professional development conference this fall was Buchanan County PreK-12 Outreach Educator Lori Dietzenbach.
Dietzenbach was presented an Achievement in Service Award. Candidates for this award have been in their positions for 3 years or less and have made a difference in the Iowa 4-H program in that short time.
Dietzenbach has been with ISUEO one year and was recognized for her programming efforts in reaching 497 youth with 6-hour programs and various 1-hour programs reaching 54 youth, at 12 community locations and three schools.
At the presentation it was noted, “Lori is a friendly face that many people in the community know and trust. Her previous connection as a schoolteacher continues to be an open platform in reaching youth that have not been reached through Buchanan County 4-H programming before. When Lori encounters a program or curriculum, her first thought is ‘where is there a need for this for our youth?’.”
“I do what I do because I have a passion in working with children and I believe in all that 4-H has to offer children of all ages,” said Dietzenbach. “To be recognized for my effort is an unexpected surprise.”
In addition to the Service Award, Dietzenbach and her Buchanan County colleague Emily Martins (County Youth Coordinator since July 2021) were members of the Northeast Field Team recognized with an Outstanding Team Award. This award is given to recognize a team’s efforts to “address an identified need or to create a successful programming effort” by working together. The team created “Youth Voice in Action: Youth Leadership Summit.”