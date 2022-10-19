Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MANCHESTER – Friday, October 14, 2022: As it always seems, this district championship comes down to Independence and West Delaware with this year being no different and the game on Friday night did not disappoint.

What a great high school football game to watch and the rivalry of the Mustangs and Hawks just added to the drama and elation for the Independence Mustangs after a 21-20 win at one of the toughest venues for a visiting team — Brown Field in Manchester.

