MANCHESTER – Friday, October 14, 2022: As it always seems, this district championship comes down to Independence and West Delaware with this year being no different and the game on Friday night did not disappoint.
What a great high school football game to watch and the rivalry of the Mustangs and Hawks just added to the drama and elation for the Independence Mustangs after a 21-20 win at one of the toughest venues for a visiting team — Brown Field in Manchester.
With the win — and a Center Point Urbana loss (Hampton-Dumont 28, CPU 27 in 2 overtimes) — the Mustangs are now the 3A, District 3 Champions. With the district win, the Mustangs will host at least one playoff game (starts October 28).
“The district championship is great,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “It was a goal of our guys from day 1 this season. After having an opportunity last year and coming up a bit short the guys really wanted another shot at it. A lot has to go well during a football season to get a shot at a district title late in the year. These guys put in the work, and I am really happy for them.”
The Mustangs wasted little time getting on the scoreboard Friday night when they took the opening kickoff and went 71 yards in 4 plays, highlighted by a Mitchell Johnson to Keelan Hoover pass for 56 yards down to the Hawks 15-yard line on the very first play. Johnson would run it in from 1-yard out and with 10:33 left in the first the Mustangs take a 7-0 lead.
“I thought we did a good job of starting fast offensively and setting the tone that we were going to be aggressive all night,” added Coach Putz, “We knew they had good size but thought we had an advantage against their defensive backs. It was nice to execute and hit a big play on the first play of the game and then score a few plays later.”
The Hawks struck back quickly when they took only 2 plays to score capped off by a 46-yard touchdown run and just 3 minutes into the game the score was tied 7-7.
On the ensuing kickoff the Mustangs begin their drive from their own 32 and started a 20-play drive that ended at the Hawks 1-yard line when the Mustangs went for it on 4th and goal, getting stuffed at the 1/2-yard line.
That was disappointing to come away with no points, but the defense stood tall and forced a Hawks punt from the 19-yard line and the Mustangs took over at their own 40-yard line.
After 2 runs and a Mustangs first down, Mitchell Johnson threw deep to sophomore Brady Kurt and a shoestring tackle saved a touchdown, but the Mustangs were first and goal at the Hawks 5-yard line. Junior Trey Weber would run it twice and would score from 1-yard out with 9:12 left in the half to give the Mustangs a 14-7 lead.
On the next Hawks drive, they would put together a long drive of their own. Starting from their own 42-yard line, the Hawks marched 58-yards in 13 plays, capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run to tie this game up at 14 all with 3:47 left to play before halftime.
Both teams would exchange punts the rest of the way and at the half the game is tied.
West Delaware received the ball to start the 3rd quarter and slogged their way down the field on 9 runs and took the lead when Logan Peyton scored on a 5-yard run with 8:50 to play in the 3rd quarter. The extra point was no good and the score was 20-14.
The Mustangs took the kickoff and started their drive from their own 46-yard line. Indee put together a nice drive of their own and was 1st and goal at the Hawks 5-yard line. Trey Weber would gain 3-yards, down to the 2-yard line, but then Johnson would get tackled behind the line of scrimmage for minus 1-yard, bringing up a 3rd and goal at the 3-yard line. Johnson rolled out right and his pass to the endzone was knocked down and the Mustangs faced a 4th and goal at the 3. Johnson took the snap and swept right but was met by a slew of Hawks players who pushed him back 5-yards and again, the Mustangs were held out of the endzone.
The Hawks trekked down the field, but the drive stalled out at their own 46-yard line and on 4th and 2, the Hawks punted the ball back to Indee and the Mustangs started their drive at their own 24-yard line with 10:45 to play in the game.
On a crucial 3rd and 8 from the Mustangs 26, Johnson rolled out to his right and threw the ball back left to a waiting Weber on a screen pass and Weber did the rest chugging 25 yards down to the Hawks 49-yard line. Indee would run into a 4th and 3 with 8:34 to play, but Johnson hit Weber once again on a quick strike in the slot, gaining 11 yards and a Mustangs first down at the Hawks 16-yard line. Three plays later brought up a 1st and goal at the 4-yard line and after a Johnson 2-yard run, Johnson would hit a wide-open Josh Beatty on a 3-yard curl pattern for a Mustangs touchdown, and with a huge Daniel Bass extra point, the Mustangs would lead 21-20 with just 5:24 to play.
The Mustangs defense took over and forced a West Delaware punt with 3:26 to play and Indee would have the ball on their own 35-yard line. On 3rd and 2, Johnson’s run up the middle was stuffed, which brought up a 4th and 2 at the Mustangs 43 with 1:40 to play, and an important decision for the Mustangs coaching staff – to go for it and essentially end the game if they make it or punt it away and put the game in the defense’s hands. The Mustangs lined up to go for it, but Johnson squib kicked the ball instead on a brilliant call from the Mustangs coaching staff as the ball rolled untouched all the way down to the Hawks 15-yard line.
The Hawks converted a 4th and 7 on a 14-yard pass with 1:09 to go, then sophomore Brady Kurt came up with the defensive play of the game, sacking quarterback Brent Yonkovic for a 5-yard loss with 32 seconds to play. The Hawks got as far as their own 44, but the defense held up as the clock ticked down to zero and the Mustangs held on for the win.
“I thought defensively they hit us with a few new looks, but we did a good job adjusting as the game went on and got key stops when we needed them,” said Coach Putz, “Our offensive and defensive staffs had a nice game plan all night.
Coach Putz added that Special teams were also a big boost for the Mustangs. “Fielding punts, kick coverage, and the extra points turned out to be big as well,” said Coach Putz, “That has been a point of emphasis the last 3 weeks. We felt like we can still play better and have to work on blocking heavy fronts and finishing drives these next few weeks.”
Senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson was outstanding once again, throwing for 200 and rushing for 92 on 29 carries.
“Mitch played well,” added Coach Putz, “He throws a really good deep ball, and always has throughout his career. He may have the most accurate deep ball of anyone I have coached, and we have had some nice QBs recently. This year he is taking his efficiency up and completing balls at a really high rate. Mitch has added the run game this year and is not afraid to mix it up and get the tough yards when we need them. He is also an outstanding player on defense and is one of the best defensive players in our district. To do that all game long shows he has a special toughness and mentality.”
Coach Putz also acknowledged the play of other outstanding individuals. “Keelan Hoover made some big plays for us. He is really coming on and turning into a weapon for us on offense and special teams. We keep adding more and more for him each week and we are expecting big things from him during this stretch run.”
Coach Putz added that Korver Hupke was really good on both sides of the ball. “I thought he was the best offensive lineman on the field on Friday. Also gave a great effort on defense all night.”
“Quinten Krogman was really good as well,” continued Coach Putz, “He did a nice job on defense against their big front.”
The key to this huge win for the Mustangs is the mistake free game they played — committing just one penalty and zero turnovers.
Pass – Mitch Johnson 15/24 200yds 1TD
Rushing – Johnson 29/92 1TD, Trey Weber 13/37 1TD, Keelan Hoover 1/8, EJ Miller 1/6, Brady McDonald 1/4
Receiving – Hoover 5/89, Brady Kurt 3/61, Weber 4/45, McDonald 2/3, Josh Beatty 1/2 1TD
Defensive Tackles – Mitch Johnson 8.5, Korver Hupke 7, Luke Johnson 5.5, EJ Miller 5, Quentin Krogmann 5, Tate Wood 4, Dylan Eisele 3, Brady McDonald 3, Brady Kurt 2 (sack), Logan Bevins 1, Zach Sidles 1
1 2 3 4 F
Indee 7 7 0 7 21
WD 7 7 6 0 20
The Mustangs are now 8-1 on the year and set their sites on Center Point-Urbana (4-4, District 2-2). Senior night for the Mustangs in the regular season finale.