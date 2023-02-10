Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Gina_Weekley
Tiffany Schmitt

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is a phrase that has become more and more popular as we work to continually improve our school systems. This includes schools and students that historically have been overlooked, inadequately resourced, and marginalized throughout history.

As I reflect on my educational journey (particularly in elementary when I believe I had the greatest level of need as a student) I can confidently say that somehow my teachers got “the DEI thing” right. Even as I reflect, I’m unable to come up with instances where I felt less than or underserved in a classroom. I was a very shy and introverted student attending Waterloo Community Schools, McKinstry Elementary, in the late 80s. I have countless examples of teachers going above and beyond to make sure that I had exactly what I needed to thrive in the educational setting. I was one of the only biracial students in every one of my classes. My kid brother and I were the only two of five biracial kids in our whole school. In addition to this difference, I came from a low-income, single-parent home and experienced many life-altering events during my time at the school.

Tags

Trending Food Videos