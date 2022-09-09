DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR is seeking informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules (bottle / can redemption) in Iowa’s Administrative Code.
The proposed rule revisions aim to:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 5:49 pm
Department of
Natural Resources
DES MOINES – The Iowa DNR is seeking informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules (bottle / can redemption) in Iowa’s Administrative Code.
The proposed rule revisions aim to:
- Implement changes made to Iowa Code due to the passage of Senate File 2378
- Provide clarifications
- Remove outdated provisions
As part of the rulemaking process, DNR is seeking informal comment on the proposed rule revisions until Sept. 21. Written comments or questions regarding the proposed rule revisions should be submitted to bottlebill@dnr.iowa.gov. Comments should be made to specific portions of the rules.
Following this informal comment period, DNR will review all comments and prepare a proposed draft rule for Governor Kim Reynolds. If the proposed rules receive preclearance approval, the formal rulemaking process will begin. The formal rulemaking process includes a Notice of Intended Action and a public comment period, with approvals from the Environmental Protection Commission and the Administrative Rules Review Committee.
It is the DNR’s intention for this rule to be completed and final by Jan. 1, 2023, when most statutory revisions become effective.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.