Join expert angler Todd Reed to learn proper casting techniques, rod/reel combinations, baits, lures, and other tips for catching fish in the Wapsipinicon or any other interior river during a free fishing clinic at the Fontana Park Nature Center at 6:30 p.m. April 6.
Preregister online at www.buchanancountyparks.com (click on Events) or call 319-636-2617 for more information.
The Wapsi through Buchanan County provides some of the best interior river fishing in the state, with opportunities to catch bass, walleye, crappie, bluegill, channel catfish, and more.
It is one of few interior rivers with healthy, naturally reproducing northern pike. The trick for many is catching the fish.
This clinic is for anyone wishing to try, from long-time anglers to newcomers to the sport, those fishing from banks or boats, and with families, friends, or alone.
For more than 30 years Todd Reed has fished and appreciated the Wapsipinicon and other interior rivers. Todd coaches and organizes Independence’s Bass Fishing club, fishes in tournaments, has his own fishing blog and writes articles for fishing magazines.
Participants should come with questions and leave eager to cast a line this spring.