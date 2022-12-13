Is it the sound of bell ringing that you hear, or perhaps the lack of bell ringing??
The bell ringing at both Walmart and Fareway is now in full swing ... or better yet, ‘full ring.’ When you read this column, you will realize that there are only ten more ‘bell-ringing’ days left. AND BELL RINGERS ARE NEEDED. Each day both places have about ten ‘one-hour’ slots open for bell ringing. In other words, that’s twenty volunteers needed each day from now until December 24.
Would you take a shot at volunteering to ring the bell at either Walmart or Fareway? At Walmart, you have to brave the cold (brrrr) but at Fareway, you can sit inside where it’s warm. Your choice. Lots of ways to volunteer!! Start a family tradition. What better way to teach your children about ‘giving back?’ Maybe a church group can get together. Or the organization you belong to. Maybe even my fellow ‘Geezer Golfers’ might even ring the bell. Wow, talk about getting a ‘hole-in-one.’ There are so many ways we can get this done, so many ways to help out.
Most of the annual donations to the Salvation Army come through the ‘bell-ringing’ and all of the ringing come from you — THE VOLUNTEER. And this year we really need you. And here’s an interesting fact; from top to bottom, the Salvation Army is almost all a volunteer operation. In other words, most of your donations go directly to helping out people. And better still, your donations mostly go to the people in Buchanan County. Not sure of the percentages with all this but somewhere near 70% stays right here in the county and most of the rest is used to help out in national disasters.
You can contact your local Salvation Army for the exact figures on this. When disaster attacks a family, the Salvation Army is there. The ‘back-to-school’ free supplies program is all provided by the Salvation Army. Around 100 families were helped last summer with back packs and all the other necessary items needed for school. And simply when someone is going through a most difficult time, the Salvation Army is right there to help out.
So there you have it! Your help is needed. I’m not sure who all the leaders are but Julie Johnson is one lady you can call at 319-327-2072 to start ringing the bell. There’s also the ‘Buchanan County Red Kettle Ringers’ on Facebook. A list daily is there to see what hours are needed at each place. Check it out. So how about it? Give it a try. We in Buchanan County have always been a county of ‘paying it forward’ and with everyone’s help, we can continue to be one of the best counties around. And with that, on behalf of the Salvation Army leaders, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU.
Oh, and one more thing ... when you walk by the Salvation Army Kettle, wish the ringer a Merry Christmas and drop in a hundred dollar bill or more!!!!!! Ok, a buck or two or your extra change. Every little bit helps someone in need. Guaranteed! Say ‘Hi’ to me at Walmart this next week or two. Or email me at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640.