Sheda Bell Ringing

Is it the sound of bell ringing that you hear, or perhaps the lack of bell ringing??

The bell ringing at both Walmart and Fareway is now in full swing ... or better yet, ‘full ring.’ When you read this column, you will realize that there are only ten more ‘bell-ringing’ days left. AND BELL RINGERS ARE NEEDED. Each day both places have about ten ‘one-hour’ slots open for bell ringing. In other words, that’s twenty volunteers needed each day from now until December 24.

