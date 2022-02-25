INDEPENDENCE – For the last few weeks Dollar Fresh has been handing out tickets to eligible visitors for a special drawing today to be held at the end of a bourbon sampling event.
Although no more tickets are available the public is invited to the store at 1975 Three Elms Park Road between 2 and 4 p.m. today to sample different bourbons. At 3:45 p.m. a ticket will be selected, and the winner will have the chance to purchase a rare bottle of bourbon. For the Independence store, there will be a choice between Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve 20 year for $219.99 or William L. Weller for $99.99. The ticket holder must be present to win. See the store for official rules.