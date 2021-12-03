A new grocery store has opened Friday to give Independence shoppers another choice for fresh food.
Dollar Fresh held a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m., just 2 hours after its official commencement at 1975 Three Elms Road. Its parent company, Hy-Vee, spent the last several months building the new store.
The store is approximately 27,300-square-feet and will offer customers a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a variety of goods, a Wall of Value, take-and-heat home meal offerings, plus a wine and spirits section.
The store also will carry footwear and Joe Fresh brand clothing. The Independence Dollar Fresh store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will carry approximately 10,500 items.
Dollar Fresh operates more than 20 stores in Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Dollar Fresh stores are synonymous with quality, fresh product, convenience, value and everyday low prices.