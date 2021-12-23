INDEPENDENCE – What started as a simple mention in a column turned into an event to support the Independence Area Food Pantry.
At the end of October new First Presbyterian Church Pastor Erica MacCreaigh (‘Pastor Macc’) agreed to contribute a Pastor’s Pen column. In the column she mentioned shopping at Hy-Vee and looking for saltines. The Dollar Fresh marketing team was alerted and they contacted Pastor Macc about participating in a soup and saltine event at the new store in Independence. Being new to the area she reached out to her church members and local pastors about the event. After a few discussions she agreed to help if the event could benefit the Independence Area Food Pantry.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, Pastor Macc, Fr. David Beckman of St John the Evangelist Church, Sheri Shonk of the Independence Area Food Pantry, along with Dollar Fresh managers, offered a free serving of Dollar Fresh Mealtime To Go chicken noodle soup and some saltine crackers.
“The donation is a way for the Dollar Fresh location and its employees to thank the Independence community for its warm welcome during the holiday season, and to celebrate the recent addition of Dollar Fresh to the Independence area,” said Trinity Hopkey, Communications Specialist for Dollar Fresh.
According to Shonk, cash donations totaled $70, 35 pounds of non-food items, and 43.2 pounds of food, including some single serve soups.
“Fun was had by all,” said Shonk.