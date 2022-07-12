INDEPENDENECE – Independence Area Dollars for Scholars (IADFS) awarded over $90,000 in scholarships to Independence area seniors in May. This was the 20th Anniversary of the event.
According to IADFS Board Member Erik Bohlken, 83 Named Scholarships and 159 individual awards (some of the scholarships are two or more awards) in the amount of $90,450 were presented to 63 students.
“This is a new record for us,” said Bohlken.
2022 Scholarship Awards
Advanced Family Eye Care — Dr. Doran Espe Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Timp
Alvin and Goldie Peters Memorial Scholarship: Jackson Toale, Dalton Hoover
BankIowa Scholarship: Daniel Brock, Keely Cross, Riley Campbell
Bar Association Award: Caden Larson
Bill and Betty Hatfield Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Parmer
Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse Scholarship: Taryn Nolting, Jenna Amerson, Libby Webb
Bob Blakesley Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Troutman
Bob Ohl Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Hammers-Schmidt, Keeley Hinde
Bruening Rock Products Scholarship: Caden Larson
Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary Scholarship: Alison Trimble
Buchanan County Soil & Water Conservation District Scholarship: Sydney Graham
Carl and Florence Kruempel Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Martin
Charles and Alice Bell Family Scholarship: Easton Dunlap
Chautauqua Literary Scholarship: Isabella Teague
Consolidated Energy Company Scholarship: Ashlyn Martin, Libby Webb
Corcoran Memorial Scholarship: Grace Schmadeke
Debbie Brodigan Memorial Scholarship: Taryn Nolting
Debbie Curry Memorial Scholarship: Jackson Toale
Declaration Chapter 278 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship: Laura Smith
Donnie and Ruth Hearn Female Athlete of the Year Award: Shanna Kleve
Donnie and Ruth Hearn Male Athlete of the Year Award: Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty
Douglas Allen Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Martin
East — West Football Scholarship: Alison Trimble
Edwin Dukes Scholarship for the Class Valedictorian: Ashlyn Martin, Taryn Nolting, Kellen Howard, Lillian Giddings, Shanna Kleve, Keegan Schmitt, Lauren Troutman, Madison Michael, Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer, Natalee Anderson, Nicholas Homan
Emma Funk PEO Memorial Scholarships: Talia Wolf, Alexis Hearn
Eschen/Tarpy NAPA Scholarship: Brady Clark
Eva K. Tiffany Memorial Scholarship: Brynn Martinson
First United Methodist Church Scholarship: Alek Gruber
Floyd Rosencrans Family Fund Scholarship: Keegan Schmitt, Nathan Copenhaver, Sydney Graham
Frank and Sally Craig Scholarship for the Class Valedictorian: Ryan DeBoer
Friends of Dollars for Scholars: Natalee Anderson, Jenna Amerson, Maggie Albert, Easton Dunlap, Daniel Brock, Keely Cross, Andrew Parmer, Brady Vargason, Dalton Hoover, Gavin Hammers-Schmidt, Isabella Teague
George R. Hood Memorial Scholarship: Michael Kascel, Madison Lau, Elizabeth Timp
Gladys and Ralph Farris Estate Scholarship: Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer, Laura Smith, Katherine Henkes, Rachael Stevens
GMM — The Duane Geater Scholarship: Alexander Grimm
Greif Family Farms Scholarship: Kellen Howard
Hazel Grant Memorial Scholarship: Keeley Hinde
Hookanliner Sportsmen Club Scholarship: Teegan McEnany, Seth Stacy, Caleb Weber
Hubert J and Mildred M Freeman Memorial Scholarship: Maggie Albert
Independence Class of 1971 50th Reunion Scholarship: Grace Reidy, Kennedy Kresser
Independence Community PTO Scholarship: Madison Michael, Nicholas Homan, Grace Reidy
Independence Community School District Administrators/District Managers Award: Ellissa Sweeney
Independence Fire Department Scholarship: Rachael Stevens, Ellissa Sweeney, Madelyn Hunter
Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles: Seth Stacy
Independence Garden Club Scholarship: Maddie Toulouse
Independence Ladies Literary Scholarship: Kennedy Kresser, Talia Wolf
Independence Lions Club General Scholarship: Lillian Giddings, Laura Smith
Independence Lions Club Speech Award: Matthew Tudor
Independence Rotary Club Scholarship: Elle Greiner, Seth Stacy
Independence Teachers’ Association Scholarship: Aidan Anderson, Katherine Henkes, Marcus Beatty, Nathan Copenhaver
Janine K. Venzke Memorial Scholarship: Brynn Martinson
Jeannie Neeley Mentoring Scholarship: Keegan Schmitt, Brady Vargason
John Hosmer Estate Scholarship: Caden Larson, Maddie Toulouse, Brooke Klever, Jonathan Turner
John L Sr. and Viola (McBee) McMorris Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Giddings, Pyper Naylor
Jonathan Dodge Memorial Scholarship: Keegan Schmitt, Nicholas Homan, Elle Greiner, Robert Hansen, Matthew Tudor
Josh Vandenburg Memorial Scholarship: Rachael Stevens
Julie Jack Memorial Scholarship: Teegan McEnany, Alyssa Larson
Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Shanna Kleve
Laura Handy Visual Arts Scholarship: Natalee Anderson
Lester & Ken Hoffman Memorial Scholarship: Caden Larson
Margaret Prahm Kephart Scholarship: Taryn Nolting, Lauren Troutman, Madison Michael, Alek Gruber, Elle Greiner
Mike Thomas Memorial Scholarships: Natalee Anderson, Brynn Bonefas
Mustang Athletic Booster Club Scholarship: Marcus Beatty, Alexis Hearn, Samantha Ohrt, Dalton Hoover
Northeast Security Bank Business Scholarship: Michael Kascel
North-South Football Scholarship: Nicholas Homan, Alek Gruber, Alyssa Larson, Caden Larson
Orlan Snyder Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Copenhaver
Print Express Scholarship: Natalee Anderson
Rick Wendling Memorial Scholarship: Jake Sidles
Robert L. Wiediger, Esther Wiediger and Mildred Wiediger Scholarship: Madison Lau, Marcus Beatty
Roberts & Eddy, P.C. Scholarship: Jenna Amerson
Roger J. Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Amerson
Ron Hess Memorial Scholarship: Ellissa Sweeney
Ronald G. Grooms Estate Scholarship: Alexander Grimm
Rydell of Independence Scholarship: Brady Clark
Sheri Earles Memorial Scholarship: Shanna Kleve
St. John’s PTO Scholarship: Shanna Kleve
Steven and Linda Walthart Scholarship: Nathan Copenhaver, Sydney Graham
Tuesday Evening Tennis Club and Independence Tennis Couples’ Association Scholarship — Boys: Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer
Tuesday Evening Tennis Club and Independence Tennis Couples’ Association Scholarship — Girls: Shanna Kleve
Valerie Martinson Medical Scholarship: Madelyn Hunter
Valerie Martinson Memorial Scholarship: Madison Michael
VFW Auxiliary Scholarship: Jenna Amerson, Maggie Albert
Vicki Lynn Klotzbach Memorial Scholarship: Cierra Michael
Wilbur H. Tiffany Memorial Scholarship: Grace Schmadeke, Samantha Ohrt
“Thank you to all of our donors,” said Bohlken. “We continue to set new records every year for the amount of money that we are able to award to our applicants, and it is only possible due to the generosity of our donors.”
IADFS is a locally operated and supported, non-profit, tax-exempt (501c3) scholarship foundation organized to provide local students with financial aid, personal encouragement, and support to pursue higher levels of academic achievement.
The Independence Area Dollars for Scholars board is made up of dedicated area professionals who truly value education. The following individuals make up the current Board of Directors: Bret Adams, Connie Arend, Erik Bohlken, Nancy Dodge, Duana Howard, Susan A. Johnson, Mikel Markey, Anne McMillan, Jordon Pilcher, Russell Reiter, Jeff Rummel, Stephanie Sailer, and Rhonda Sheets.
If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/Independence-area-dollars-for-scholars or contact any of our board members.
Anyone interested in establishing a new scholarship contact IADFS by email at IndeeDFS@gmail.com; by mail at Independence Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 384, Independence, IA 50644; or by calling Erik Bohlken at 319-361-8198.