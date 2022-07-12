Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENECE – Independence Area Dollars for Scholars (IADFS) awarded over $90,000 in scholarships to Independence area seniors in May. This was the 20th Anniversary of the event.

According to IADFS Board Member Erik Bohlken, 83 Named Scholarships and 159 individual awards (some of the scholarships are two or more awards) in the amount of $90,450 were presented to 63 students.

“This is a new record for us,” said Bohlken.

2022 Scholarship Awards

Advanced Family Eye Care — Dr. Doran Espe Memorial Scholarship: Elizabeth Timp

Alvin and Goldie Peters Memorial Scholarship: Jackson Toale, Dalton Hoover

BankIowa Scholarship: Daniel Brock, Keely Cross, Riley Campbell

Bar Association Award: Caden Larson

Bill and Betty Hatfield Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Parmer

Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse Scholarship: Taryn Nolting, Jenna Amerson, Libby Webb

Bob Blakesley Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Troutman

Bob Ohl Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Hammers-Schmidt, Keeley Hinde

Bruening Rock Products Scholarship: Caden Larson

Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary Scholarship: Alison Trimble

Buchanan County Soil & Water Conservation District Scholarship: Sydney Graham

Carl and Florence Kruempel Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Martin

Charles and Alice Bell Family Scholarship: Easton Dunlap

Chautauqua Literary Scholarship: Isabella Teague

Consolidated Energy Company Scholarship: Ashlyn Martin, Libby Webb

Corcoran Memorial Scholarship: Grace Schmadeke

Debbie Brodigan Memorial Scholarship: Taryn Nolting

Debbie Curry Memorial Scholarship: Jackson Toale

Declaration Chapter 278 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship: Laura Smith

Donnie and Ruth Hearn Female Athlete of the Year Award: Shanna Kleve

Donnie and Ruth Hearn Male Athlete of the Year Award: Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty

Douglas Allen Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Ashlyn Martin

East — West Football Scholarship: Alison Trimble

Edwin Dukes Scholarship for the Class Valedictorian: Ashlyn Martin, Taryn Nolting, Kellen Howard, Lillian Giddings, Shanna Kleve, Keegan Schmitt, Lauren Troutman, Madison Michael, Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer, Natalee Anderson, Nicholas Homan

Emma Funk PEO Memorial Scholarships: Talia Wolf, Alexis Hearn

Eschen/Tarpy NAPA Scholarship: Brady Clark

Eva K. Tiffany Memorial Scholarship: Brynn Martinson

First United Methodist Church Scholarship: Alek Gruber

Floyd Rosencrans Family Fund Scholarship: Keegan Schmitt, Nathan Copenhaver, Sydney Graham

Frank and Sally Craig Scholarship for the Class Valedictorian: Ryan DeBoer

Friends of Dollars for Scholars: Natalee Anderson, Jenna Amerson, Maggie Albert, Easton Dunlap, Daniel Brock, Keely Cross, Andrew Parmer, Brady Vargason, Dalton Hoover, Gavin Hammers-Schmidt, Isabella Teague

George R. Hood Memorial Scholarship: Michael Kascel, Madison Lau, Elizabeth Timp

Gladys and Ralph Farris Estate Scholarship: Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer, Laura Smith, Katherine Henkes, Rachael Stevens

GMM — The Duane Geater Scholarship: Alexander Grimm

Greif Family Farms Scholarship: Kellen Howard

Hazel Grant Memorial Scholarship: Keeley Hinde

Hookanliner Sportsmen Club Scholarship: Teegan McEnany, Seth Stacy, Caleb Weber

Hubert J and Mildred M Freeman Memorial Scholarship: Maggie Albert

Independence Class of 1971 50th Reunion Scholarship: Grace Reidy, Kennedy Kresser

Independence Community PTO Scholarship: Madison Michael, Nicholas Homan, Grace Reidy

Independence Community School District Administrators/District Managers Award: Ellissa Sweeney

Independence Fire Department Scholarship: Rachael Stevens, Ellissa Sweeney, Madelyn Hunter

Independence Fraternal Order of Eagles: Seth Stacy

Independence Garden Club Scholarship: Maddie Toulouse

Independence Ladies Literary Scholarship: Kennedy Kresser, Talia Wolf

Independence Lions Club General Scholarship: Lillian Giddings, Laura Smith

Independence Lions Club Speech Award: Matthew Tudor

Independence Rotary Club Scholarship: Elle Greiner, Seth Stacy

Independence Teachers’ Association Scholarship: Aidan Anderson, Katherine Henkes, Marcus Beatty, Nathan Copenhaver

Janine K. Venzke Memorial Scholarship: Brynn Martinson

Jeannie Neeley Mentoring Scholarship: Keegan Schmitt, Brady Vargason

John Hosmer Estate Scholarship: Caden Larson, Maddie Toulouse, Brooke Klever, Jonathan Turner

John L Sr. and Viola (McBee) McMorris Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Giddings, Pyper Naylor

Jonathan Dodge Memorial Scholarship: Keegan Schmitt, Nicholas Homan, Elle Greiner, Robert Hansen, Matthew Tudor

Josh Vandenburg Memorial Scholarship: Rachael Stevens

Julie Jack Memorial Scholarship: Teegan McEnany, Alyssa Larson

Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Shanna Kleve

Laura Handy Visual Arts Scholarship: Natalee Anderson

Lester & Ken Hoffman Memorial Scholarship: Caden Larson

Margaret Prahm Kephart Scholarship: Taryn Nolting, Lauren Troutman, Madison Michael, Alek Gruber, Elle Greiner

Mike Thomas Memorial Scholarships: Natalee Anderson, Brynn Bonefas

Mustang Athletic Booster Club Scholarship: Marcus Beatty, Alexis Hearn, Samantha Ohrt, Dalton Hoover

Northeast Security Bank Business Scholarship: Michael Kascel

North-South Football Scholarship: Nicholas Homan, Alek Gruber, Alyssa Larson, Caden Larson

Orlan Snyder Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Copenhaver

Print Express Scholarship: Natalee Anderson

Rick Wendling Memorial Scholarship: Jake Sidles

Robert L. Wiediger, Esther Wiediger and Mildred Wiediger Scholarship: Madison Lau, Marcus Beatty

Roberts & Eddy, P.C. Scholarship: Jenna Amerson

Roger J. Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Jenna Amerson

Ron Hess Memorial Scholarship: Ellissa Sweeney

Ronald G. Grooms Estate Scholarship: Alexander Grimm

Rydell of Independence Scholarship: Brady Clark

Sheri Earles Memorial Scholarship: Shanna Kleve

St. John’s PTO Scholarship: Shanna Kleve

Steven and Linda Walthart Scholarship: Nathan Copenhaver, Sydney Graham

Tuesday Evening Tennis Club and Independence Tennis Couples’ Association Scholarship — Boys: Aidan Anderson, Ryan DeBoer

Tuesday Evening Tennis Club and Independence Tennis Couples’ Association Scholarship — Girls: Shanna Kleve

Valerie Martinson Medical Scholarship: Madelyn Hunter

Valerie Martinson Memorial Scholarship: Madison Michael

VFW Auxiliary Scholarship: Jenna Amerson, Maggie Albert

Vicki Lynn Klotzbach Memorial Scholarship: Cierra Michael

Wilbur H. Tiffany Memorial Scholarship: Grace Schmadeke, Samantha Ohrt

“Thank you to all of our donors,” said Bohlken. “We continue to set new records every year for the amount of money that we are able to award to our applicants, and it is only possible due to the generosity of our donors.”

IADFS is a locally operated and supported, non-profit, tax-exempt (501c3) scholarship foundation organized to provide local students with financial aid, personal encouragement, and support to pursue higher levels of academic achievement.

The Independence Area Dollars for Scholars board is made up of dedicated area professionals who truly value education. The following individuals make up the current Board of Directors: Bret Adams, Connie Arend, Erik Bohlken, Nancy Dodge, Duana Howard, Susan A. Johnson, Mikel Markey, Anne McMillan, Jordon Pilcher, Russell Reiter, Jeff Rummel, Stephanie Sailer, and Rhonda Sheets.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, please visit: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/Independence-area-dollars-for-scholars or contact any of our board members.

Anyone interested in establishing a new scholarship contact IADFS by email at IndeeDFS@gmail.com; by mail at Independence Area Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 384, Independence, IA 50644; or by calling Erik Bohlken at 319-361-8198.

Tags

Trending Food Videos