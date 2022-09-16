INDEPENDENCE – The independence Eagles Aerie 4544 recently bestowed two honors on long-time member and Past President Don Mumm.
The group selected Mumm as the Citizen of the Year and Eagle of the Year.
“Don values people,” said Eagle organizer Michael Duehr. “He connects with people and treats them well.”
Duehr listed several of Mumm’s community activities, highlighting the fundraiser he has worked on for the Eagles as well a Buchanan County Relay for Life.
“Relay for Life is a passion of his,” said Duehr. “Don is not an observer. You’ll never see him sitting on the sidelines. He is one fine gentleman. He has a deep love of his community and the people in need.”
