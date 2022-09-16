Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The independence Eagles Aerie 4544 recently bestowed two honors on long-time member and Past President Don Mumm.

The group selected Mumm as the Citizen of the Year and Eagle of the Year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos