Donald Duane Nelson, 88 years old of Kellogg, IA, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home.
Visitation was Tuesday, July 26, 2022, followed by services at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Burial was at Poyner Township Cemetery, rural Waterloo, with military rites conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Donald was born July 24, 1933, in Baird, IA, the son of Samuel Nelson and Gertrude (Minnich) Nelson. In 1940 he moved with his family to the Grand Meadow and Spring Valley, MN, area. Don attended Grand Meadow Schools and the Methodist church there. On July 10, 1953, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Ann Pettelko at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, MN. They moved to Black Hawk County, IA and became members of the United Methodist Church, Raymond, IA, in 1967. Don worked on farms in Minnesota until December of 1950 when he entered the US Army and served in the Korean War. In 1955, he became employed at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo until 1984. He and Marjorie also owned and operated Nelson’s Lawn Ornament in Waterloo from 1975 – 1985. They were then employed by Motel 6 as managers until 1995, mostly in Coralville and Iowa City, IA. They then moved to Grimes, IA, to become managers of the Park View Village Mobile Home Park until 2003 when they moved to Kellogg. Marge preceded him in death on May 12, 2003.
Donald is survived by three daughters, Deborah (Terry) Cantwell of Waterloo, Pamela (Steve) Russell of Independence, IA, Donna Nelson of Newton, IA; one son, Donald D. Nelson, Jr. of Duncan, OK; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; four brothers, John (Judy) Nelson of Lake Mills, MN, Terry (Marcia) Nelson of Kimballton, IA, Darrell Nelson of Toledo, IA and Dennis Nelson; two sisters, Sharon Yennie of Rochester, MN, Shirley Chilson of Texas. In addition to his wife Marjorie, grandson, Dean Reuter; great grandson, Johnny Weston; his parents, two sisters, Roxanne Carlson, and Janice Nelson; and three brothers, Richard, Leslie and LeRoy Nelson, preceded him in death.
