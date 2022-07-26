Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Donald Duane Nelson, 88 years old of Kellogg, IA, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home.

Visitation was Tuesday, July 26, 2022, followed by services at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Burial was at Poyner Township Cemetery, rural Waterloo, with military rites conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

