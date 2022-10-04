Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

KANSAS CITY, MO – DONALD J. Hundley, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Aurora, Iowa, died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Services are pending with Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop.

