OELWEIN – Donald Ralph MacMahon, 84, of Oelwein died May 1, 2022, at Unity Point in Waterloo, Iowa.
A Private Family service will be held at a later date. Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.
Don was born January 21, 1938, in Oak Park, Ill., the son of Ralph and Velva MacMahon.
On February 14, 1959, Don married Beverly Jean Renslow in Cedar Falls.
He is survived by two children. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Velva MacMahon; his wife Beverly Jean; a daughter; and a brother.
Memorials may be directed to the family.