WINTHROP — East Buchanan girls basketball was well represented on the Tri-Rivers West All-Conference teams. Senior Lauren Donlea was a unanimous choice as a 1st team selection.
Donlea averaged 12.3 points per game in conference play and was the Tri-Rivers leader in Assists with 73. She also led the conference in Steals with 70. Donlea’s 343 points is good for 6th best in the Tri-Rivers for all games.
Junior Averiel Brady is 7th in the Tri-Rivers West in scoring, averaging 13.1 points per game. Brady also sets in 5th-place in rebounds with 112 (52 of them were offensive rebounds).
On the 2nd-Team sits freshman Laynee Hogan, who had a tremendous year for the Bucs and was 4th in scoring in the West with 192 points (13.7/gm). Hogan was 2nd in the Conference in Steals with 50.
Senior Lara Fox was a Honorable Mention selection.
Sophomore Hunter Bowers was also an Honorable Mention selection for the boys.
Tri-Rivers Girls Basketball 2021-2022
West All-Conference Selections
1ST Team School
*Lauren Wilson -12 Springville
*Morgan Nachazel-11 Springville
*Kamryn Kurt-10 North Linn
*Macy Boge-10 North Linn
*Lauren Donlea-12 East Buchanan
*Sara Reid-12 Central City
Averiel Brady-11 East Buchanan
Ella Aulwes-12 Edgewood-Colesburg
*Unanimous
Player of the Year
Lauren Wilson Springville
2ND Team
Ally Olmstead10 Alburnett
Ellie Flanagan-11 North Linn
Molly Boge-9 North Linn
Laynee Hogan-9 East Buchanan
Bailee Weber-10 Central City
Kylie Chestnut-12 Maquoketa Valley
Savannah Nealman-12 Springville
Audrie Helmrichs-10 Edgewood-Colesburg
Honorable Mention
Grace Matus-12 Springville
Lara Fox-12 East Buchanan
Addy Kirby-11 Edgewood-Colesburg
Hailey Ronnebaum-10 Maquoketa Valley
Natalie Noonan-12 Central City
Chloe Van Etten-12 North Linn
Hailey Carolan-11 Alburnett
Morgan Thomas-12 Starmont
Coach of the Year
Christina Zaruba Springville
Tri-Rivers Boys Basketball 2021-2022
West All-Conference Selections
1st Team School
*Tate Haughenbury-11 North Linn
*Austin Hilmer-12 North Linn
Dylan Kurt-12 North Linn
Cade Haughenbury-12 North Linn
*Mason Ashline-12 Edgewood-Colesburg
*Rhenden Wagaman-12 Springville
*Luke Menster -12 Springville
*Andrew Ossman-12 Alburnett
*Unanimous
Player of the Year
Austin Hilmer North Linn
2nd Team
Ben Wheatley North Linn 11
Avery Holtz Maquoketa Valley 11
Jack Wiskus Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Korey Putz Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Konnor Putz Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Braydon Osborn Alburnett 10
Gavin Soukup Alburnett 12
Dylan DeMean Springville 12
Mekhi Benton Central City 10
Honorable Mention
Gunner Vanourney North Linn 12
Cade Sheda Springville 11
Mason Neighbor Alburnett 11
Matthew Klostermann Central City 9
Westin Rowcliffe Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Kody Hoeger Maquoketa Valley 10
Hunter Bowers East Buchanan 10
Garrett Waterhouse Starmont 12
Coach of the Year
Mike Hilmer North Linn