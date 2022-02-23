Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP — East Buchanan girls basketball was well represented on the Tri-Rivers West All-Conference teams. Senior Lauren Donlea was a unanimous choice as a 1st team selection.

Donlea averaged 12.3 points per game in conference play and was the Tri-Rivers leader in Assists with 73. She also led the conference in Steals with 70. Donlea’s 343 points is good for 6th best in the Tri-Rivers for all games.

Junior Averiel Brady is 7th in the Tri-Rivers West in scoring, averaging 13.1 points per game. Brady also sets in 5th-place in rebounds with 112 (52 of them were offensive rebounds).

On the 2nd-Team sits freshman Laynee Hogan, who had a tremendous year for the Bucs and was 4th in scoring in the West with 192 points (13.7/gm). Hogan was 2nd in the Conference in Steals with 50.

Senior Lara Fox was a Honorable Mention selection.

Sophomore Hunter Bowers was also an Honorable Mention selection for the boys.

Tri-Rivers Girls Basketball 2021-2022

West All-Conference Selections

1ST Team School

*Lauren Wilson -12 Springville

*Morgan Nachazel-11 Springville

*Kamryn Kurt-10 North Linn

*Macy Boge-10 North Linn

*Lauren Donlea-12 East Buchanan

*Sara Reid-12 Central City

Averiel Brady-11 East Buchanan

Ella Aulwes-12 Edgewood-Colesburg

*Unanimous

Player of the Year

Lauren Wilson Springville

2ND Team

Ally Olmstead10 Alburnett

Ellie Flanagan-11 North Linn

Molly Boge-9 North Linn

Laynee Hogan-9 East Buchanan

Bailee Weber-10 Central City

Kylie Chestnut-12 Maquoketa Valley

Savannah Nealman-12 Springville

Audrie Helmrichs-10 Edgewood-Colesburg

Honorable Mention

Grace Matus-12 Springville

Lara Fox-12 East Buchanan

Addy Kirby-11 Edgewood-Colesburg

Hailey Ronnebaum-10 Maquoketa Valley

Natalie Noonan-12 Central City

Chloe Van Etten-12 North Linn

Hailey Carolan-11 Alburnett

Morgan Thomas-12 Starmont

Coach of the Year

Christina Zaruba Springville

Tri-Rivers Boys Basketball 2021-2022

West All-Conference Selections

1st Team School

*Tate Haughenbury-11 North Linn

*Austin Hilmer-12 North Linn

Dylan Kurt-12 North Linn

Cade Haughenbury-12 North Linn

*Mason Ashline-12 Edgewood-Colesburg

*Rhenden Wagaman-12 Springville

*Luke Menster -12 Springville

*Andrew Ossman-12 Alburnett

*Unanimous

Player of the Year

Austin Hilmer North Linn

2nd Team

Ben Wheatley North Linn 11

Avery Holtz Maquoketa Valley 11

Jack Wiskus Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Korey Putz Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Konnor Putz Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Braydon Osborn Alburnett 10

Gavin Soukup Alburnett 12

Dylan DeMean Springville 12

Mekhi Benton Central City 10

Honorable Mention

Gunner Vanourney North Linn 12

Cade Sheda Springville 11

Mason Neighbor Alburnett 11

Matthew Klostermann Central City 9

Westin Rowcliffe Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Kody Hoeger Maquoketa Valley 10

Hunter Bowers East Buchanan 10

Garrett Waterhouse Starmont 12

Coach of the Year

Mike Hilmer North Linn

