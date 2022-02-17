WINTHROP – It’s never easy to beat a team three times in a year, but that’s exactly what the East Buchanan girls basketball team did on Tuesday night when they met up with the Central City Wildcats for the third time this season.
Senior Lauren Donlea scored 20 points and reaches the 1,000 club for career points. She now has 1,009. Donlea is not only a scorer, she’s an all-around player, also reaching 400 Assist and 400 steals in her illustrious career.
This 2021-2022 girls team also has set a school record in wins with 18, and they’re not done yet.
In this game, Central City took an early lead, holding a 15-12 lead after the first period, but a big 2nd quarter from the Bucs gave them 7-point lead at the break.
East Buchanan would extend the lead in the 3rd period, leading 47-37 going into the final frame and would win by the score of 56-45.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “Central City has 4 good senior starters including an All-State player (Sara Reid).”
Coach Reck acknowledges that Central City is really good and says that he is proud of his girls for staying the course after first quarter foul trouble. Freshman Laynee Hogan got into some foul trouble early, but other girls would step up and make big plays.
Donlea and junior Averiel Brady took the Bucs first 20 shots of the game. Brady with a nice 19 point, 9 rebound game.
Senior Lara Fox hit a big 3-pointer to give the Bucs their first lead of the game, then senior Lacy Anderegg it a trey to extend the lead.
“They (Fox and Anderegg) are two seniors who don’t get a lot of credit,” said Reck, “but they do the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheets sometimes. “
Sophomore Eden Brady and senior Kyara Pals came off the bench and played well. Coach Reck says that Eden consistently got in the lane on penetration and did a great job.
“It took all the girls and all 4 quarters of grinding it out to get this win,” added Reck.
1 2 3 4 T
Central City 15 9 13 8 45
East Buchanan 12 19 16 9 56
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg (sr) 3 2 2 1 0
L. Donlea (sr) 20 3 4 4 1
L. Hogan (fr) 7 4 0 3 0
L. Fox (sr) 3 7 2 0 1
A. Brady (jr) 19 9 0 0 1
E. Brady (so) 4 1 2 1 0
K. Pals (sr) 0 0 0 0 0
The Bucs move on to the Regional semifinals where they will host Central Elkader (19-4) Friday night.
“Coach Wiley does a terrific job up there every year,” said Reck, “I really respect him. They have girls very similar to ours, they hustle their butts off and play really hard.”
Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper and on bulletinjournal.com on Monday.