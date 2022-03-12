Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB girls bball Lauren Donlea All-State 031222

East Buchanan’s Lauren Donlea was selected to the IPSWA All-State team

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – East Buchanan’s Senior standout point guard Lauren Donlea has been selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State 2nd Team.

Donlea scored 1039 career points for the Buccaneers, 416 career Assists, and 444 career steals. Donlea is the season (133) and career Steals leader for East Buchanan High School girls’ basketball and only the sixth gal in the 5x5 era (at E.B.) to go over the 1,000-point career total.

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade

Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan JR

Lauren Wilson Springville SR

Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan JR

Kamryn Kurt North Linn SO

Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda SR

Marcy Emgarten Exira-EHK SR

Emily Dreckman MMCRU SR

Layla Hargis North Mahaska SR

SECOND TEAM

Name School Grade

Aleah Hermanson Audubon SR

Quinn Grubbs Exira-EHK JR

Macy Boge North Linn SO

Lauren Donlea East Buchanan SR

Sara Reid Central City SR

Ellie Hilbrands MMCRU SR

Danika Demers Storm Lake St. M SR

Elie Tuhn Baxter SR

THIRD TEAM

Name School Grade

Sadie Cox Lenox FR

Jenna Stephens Stanton JR

Megan Harrell Burlington ND SR

Morgan Nachazel Springville SR

Allison Engle BCLUW SR

Josie Hartman SE Warren SR

Bradie Buffington Winfield-Mt. U JR

Abby Johnson Westwood SO

Tags

Trending Food Videos