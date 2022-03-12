WINTHROP – East Buchanan’s Senior standout point guard Lauren Donlea has been selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State 2nd Team.
Donlea scored 1039 career points for the Buccaneers, 416 career Assists, and 444 career steals. Donlea is the season (133) and career Steals leader for East Buchanan High School girls’ basketball and only the sixth gal in the 5x5 era (at E.B.) to go over the 1,000-point career total.
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Name School Grade
Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan JR
Lauren Wilson Springville SR
Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan JR
Kamryn Kurt North Linn SO
Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda SR
Marcy Emgarten Exira-EHK SR
Emily Dreckman MMCRU SR
Layla Hargis North Mahaska SR
SECOND TEAM
Name School Grade
Aleah Hermanson Audubon SR
Quinn Grubbs Exira-EHK JR
Macy Boge North Linn SO
Lauren Donlea East Buchanan SR
Sara Reid Central City SR
Ellie Hilbrands MMCRU SR
Danika Demers Storm Lake St. M SR
Elie Tuhn Baxter SR
THIRD TEAM
Name School Grade
Sadie Cox Lenox FR
Jenna Stephens Stanton JR
Megan Harrell Burlington ND SR
Morgan Nachazel Springville SR
Allison Engle BCLUW SR
Josie Hartman SE Warren SR
Bradie Buffington Winfield-Mt. U JR
Abby Johnson Westwood SO