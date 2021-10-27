WINTHROP – Senior Lauren Donlea was selected to the 2nd Team Tri-Rivers West All-Conference volleyball team.
Donlea was 5th in Assists in the Tri-Rivers West with 393. She was 15th in Digs with 201. And Lauren was 14th in Serve Aces with 35.
Donlea finishes her volleyball career with 953 Assists and 480 Digs.
Gaining Honorable Mention All-Conference for the Buccaneers includes junior Averiel Brady. Brady was 9th in the West in Kills with 172, and 4th in Total Blocks with 42.
2021 Tri-Rivers West All-Conference Volleyball Teams
MVP: Nia Howard, Springville
First Team:
Nia Howard Springville 11*
Kelsey Hansel Ed-Co 12*
Macy Hiemes Starmont 12*
Sara Reid Central City 12*
Chloe VanEtten North Linn 12
Lauren Wilson Springville 12
Grace Matus Springville 12
Mallory Vaske Starmont 12
Kennady Breitfelder Springville 11
- * unanimous
Second Team:
Annie Hoffman Ed-Co 12
Sydney Baumgartner Starmont 12
Mackenzie Curtis Starmont 12
Savannah Nealman Springville 12
Lauren Donlea East Buchanan 12
Jill Smith North Linn 12
Evalyn Robinson North Linn 11
Bailee Weber Central City 10
Hailey Carolan Alburnett 12
Lily Clark Springville 11
Honorable Mention:
Alburnett: Katelyn Mead, 12
Central City: Isabelle Whitson, 10
East Buchanan: Averiel Brady, 11
Edgewood-Colesburg: Ella Aulwes, 12
Maquoketa Valley: Kylie Chesnut, 12
North Linn: Caitlin Benesh, 11
Springville: Molly Stamp, 11
Starmont: Emily Schuhmacher, 12
Coach of the Year: Claude Howard Jr., Springville