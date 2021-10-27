Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Senior Lauren Donlea was selected to the 2nd Team Tri-Rivers West All-Conference volleyball team.

Donlea was 5th in Assists in the Tri-Rivers West with 393. She was 15th in Digs with 201. And Lauren was 14th in Serve Aces with 35.

Donlea finishes her volleyball career with 953 Assists and 480 Digs.

Gaining Honorable Mention All-Conference for the Buccaneers includes junior Averiel Brady. Brady was 9th in the West in Kills with 172, and 4th in Total Blocks with 42.

2021 Tri-Rivers West All-Conference Volleyball Teams

MVP: Nia Howard, Springville

First Team:

Nia Howard Springville 11*

Kelsey Hansel Ed-Co 12*

Macy Hiemes Starmont 12*

Sara Reid Central City 12*

Chloe VanEtten North Linn 12

Lauren Wilson Springville 12

Grace Matus Springville 12

Mallory Vaske Starmont 12

Kennady Breitfelder Springville 11

  • * unanimous

Second Team:

Annie Hoffman Ed-Co 12

Sydney Baumgartner Starmont 12

Mackenzie Curtis Starmont 12

Savannah Nealman Springville 12

Lauren Donlea East Buchanan 12

Jill Smith North Linn 12

Evalyn Robinson North Linn 11

Bailee Weber Central City 10

Hailey Carolan Alburnett 12

Lily Clark Springville 11

Honorable Mention:

Alburnett: Katelyn Mead, 12

Central City: Isabelle Whitson, 10

East Buchanan: Averiel Brady, 11

Edgewood-Colesburg: Ella Aulwes, 12

Maquoketa Valley: Kylie Chesnut, 12

North Linn: Caitlin Benesh, 11

Springville: Molly Stamp, 11

Starmont: Emily Schuhmacher, 12

Coach of the Year: Claude Howard Jr., Springville

