Jesup – Donna M. Masteller, 82 years old of Jesup, IA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center – Lexington Estate Long Term Care in Independence, IA.

Donna Marie McAtee was born October 11, 1940, to Charles Dalton “C.D.” McAtee and Gladys Olivia (Thompson) McAtee. She attended school in the Jesup Community School District. She married William Dean Masteller on December 15, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. They made their home in rural Jesup on the Masteller family farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup.

