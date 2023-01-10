Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AURORA – Donna S. Newman-Koester, 60, of Aurora, Iowa, passed away suddenly on January 1, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Masonville. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop.

Tags

Trending Food Videos