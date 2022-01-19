GILBERTVILLE – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Gilbertville on a snowy Saturday for a non-conference tilt with Don Bosco (1-9).
The Mustangs committed just 7 turnovers and shot an impressive 40.9% from the field en route to a 60-10 victory over the Dons.
“The game verse Don Bosco should put some confidence back into the team,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “We did a really nice job of pushing the ball in transition and took advantage of some quality shots taken during those.”
Indee had 16 steals, including 6 from freshman Bella Louvar, making her first varsity appearance.
Junior Annie Johnson paced the Mustangs with 12 points and corralled 8 rebounds. Junior Bella Ressler had a career high 7 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Senior Maggie Albert scored a new career high 8 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Don Bosco 5 3 2 0 10
Indee 22 19 11 8 60
“Our scoring was very balanced as we played 10 players of close to equal time,” added DeBerg, “This was the best game we’ve seen Bella (Ressler) play in her career, which is a great step forward for Bella and the team.”
PTS RBD AST STL
A. Kleve (so) 7 2 1 2
S. Kleve (sr) 2 0 2 1
M. Michael (sr) 2 3 5 1
A. Lange (fr) 5 1 1 0
A. Johnson (jr) 12 8 0 3
K. Cross (sr) 0 1 0 0
B. Louvar (fr) 4 0 2 6
R. Ressler (fr) 5 4 2 1
B. Ressler (jr) 7 6 5 1
M. Christian 4 2 0 0
C. Rawlins (fr) 4 4 0 1
M. Albert (sr) 8 1 0 0
Independence moves to 4-9 on the season and was back at home on Tuesday night, hosting the Mount Vernon Mustangs (6-7). Stats were not readily available come press time. The Mustangs will be home again on Friday night when the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers (7-5) come to town.