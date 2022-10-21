INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s annual “Trick or Treat for Canned Food Drive” will be held on Sunday, October 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Independence Area Youth Ministries.
Area residents will receive a half-page notice about the event (with instructions) printed on orange paper in the Shopper’s Reminder. Please attach the flyer to a bag that you fill with non-perishable food items. Place the donation bag in plain view on your doorstep by 1 p.m. on October 23 so area church youth can see it from the street for pickup. If your bag is not picked up by 2:30 p.m. – or you live outside the Independence city limits – feel free to drop it off at the Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, or call 319-334-2451.